Here are today’s contestants:

Connor, a copy editor, found out he sang in a German hardware store commercial;

Kelly, a music teacher, says “hello” in 25 languages; and

Patrick, a consultant, had a special interest in a 2011 Bills victory over the Patriots. Patrick is a two-day champ with winnings of $45,400.

Jeopardy!

SPECIES IN PERIL // THEIR MAIN MUSICAL INSTRUMENT // RUNS “HOT” & “COLD” // LAUNDRY DAY // WHITES & COLORS // DELEGATES

DD1 – $1,000 – DELEGATES – The Duke of Wellington & a Prussian prince were among the delegates to this 1814-15 congress in this capital (Patrick doubled to $6,400.)

Scores at first break: Patrick $6,400, Kelly $2,200, Conner $4,000.

Scores going into DJ: Patrick $8,200, Kelly $3,800, Conner $5,600.

Double Jeopardy!

WON THE BATTLE, LOST THE WAR // ALL THE RIGHT MOVIES // BUILDINGS & BRIDGES // RANDOM FACTS // SOLVE THE MYSTERY TITLE // REMEMBER YOUR PHRASE-ING

DD2 – $800 – REMEMBER YOUR PHRASE-ING – This phrase meaning something currently in fashion has its origins in a special ice cream offered for a certain span of time (Connor added $5,600 to his total of $9,600 vs. $11,400 for Patrick.)

DD3 – $1,200 – BUILDINGS & BRIDGES – In Rome, the building called this is an ancient but active church; the one in Paris is a mausoleum (Connor added $7,000 to his score of $18,800 vs. $11,800 for Patrick.

Kelly quickly went from last to first in a movie category to start DJ, then Patrick regained the lead, but it was Conner scoring on the two DDs in the round that made the difference. Connor entered FJ with a runaway at $27,800 vs. $12,600 for Patrick and $8,200 for Kelly.

Final Jeopardy!

USA – Ironically, though this company founded in the 1860s is Moore County, Tennessee’s largest employer, Moore is a dry county

Everyone was correct on FJ. Connor added just $200 to win with $28,000

Final scores: Patrick $16,401, Kelly $16,400, Conner $28,000.

Odds and ends

Mysterious mistakes: No one could provide the final word in the title of the Philip Marlowe novel “The Big Sleep”, or the Agatha Christie story in an ancient region, “Murder in Mesopotamia”.

Judging the writers: “Concerns of the 1950s included segregation, fear of nuclear war & itchy, stiff clothes; in 1961 this brand came out to address one” is a pretty convoluted way to ask about a fabric softener.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Vienna? DD2 – What is flavor of the month? DD3 – What is Pantheon? FJ – What is Jack Daniel’s?

