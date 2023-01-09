30 Day Comedy Challenge Day 9: The Darkest Jokes

It’s a new year and a new challenge – and a challenge that has been sought after for awhile with a comedy challenge. We’ve got a bunch of different things planned over the month, with focuses on certain comedians, films, and more.

With today’s challenge, we want to talk about the comedy that goes for dark or gallows humor, something where it’s the kind of thing that you know doesn’t hit well for a lot of people but it just delivers so perfectly.

Bonus Question: What’s your favorite movie or TV show that thrives on black humor?

