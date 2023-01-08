GDQ Logo
Awesome Games Done Quick 2023

Annual weeklong charity speedrunning marathon Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) is back, raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Due to concerns surrounding ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as difficulties holding the event in Florida as previously scheduled, this year the event is being held online.

You watch the marathon in the embedded Twitch player below:

Some upcoming schedule highlights (all times EST and subject to change):

  • Yakuza Kiwami New Game+ by BigNoNo at 12:39 PM on Monday, January 9th
  • Astral Chain Any% (No abilities) by Ratyu at 7:39 AM on Tuesday, January 10th
  • Transistor Any% by Kass at 1:25 PM on Tuesday, January 10th
  • The Simpsons: Hit & Run All Story Missions by LiquidWiFi at 8:32 PM on Thursday, January 12th
  • PowerWash Simulator by 6 Players, All Vehicles, No Soap by Amyrlinn, Bullets, Biglaw, Enigma Requiem, AngelicKnight, and Acadiel at 12:03 AM on Friday, January 13th
  • Super Mario Bros. 3 Any% Warpless by mitchflowerpower at 11:22 PM on Saturday, January 14th

Which runs are you looking forward to? Which runs did you enjoy? Also, please remember to donate. It’s a great cause!