Awesome Games Done Quick 2023

Annual weeklong charity speedrunning marathon Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) is back, raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Due to concerns surrounding ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as difficulties holding the event in Florida as previously scheduled, this year the event is being held online.

You watch the marathon in the embedded Twitch player below:

Some upcoming schedule highlights (all times EST and subject to change):

Yakuza Kiwami New Game+ by BigNoNo at 12:39 PM on Monday, January 9th

Astral Chain Any% (No abilities) by Ratyu at 7:39 AM on Tuesday, January 10th

Transistor Any% by Kass at 1:25 PM on Tuesday, January 10th

The Simpsons: Hit & Run All Story Missions by LiquidWiFi at 8:32 PM on Thursday, January 12th

PowerWash Simulator by 6 Players, All Vehicles, No Soap by Amyrlinn, Bullets, Biglaw, Enigma Requiem, AngelicKnight, and Acadiel at 12:03 AM on Friday, January 13th

Super Mario Bros. 3 Any% Warpless by mitchflowerpower at 11:22 PM on Saturday, January 14th

Which runs are you looking forward to? Which runs did you enjoy? Also, please remember to donate. It’s a great cause!

