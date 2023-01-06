The Friday Politics Thread At The Slimeball Vote-A-Rama

Day 4 of some of the funniest shit to happen in Congress in it’s storied history! Start placing bets now and we can see how long they’ll last! My money is on a week until enough get bored that King Wimpy gets a win out

This Week’s Trans Artist is EDM Electropop artist Elias and The Error! Elias’s music goes hard and is about so many heavy topics like death, dysphoria, mental health, bigotry and more! His music isn’t a slog though the production and instrumentals are amazing and energetic making sad music you can dance to

Flashing Lights Warning

That’s it for this week! Tune in next week for the 100th vote we go through on this hahaha

