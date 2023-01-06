Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jan. 6

Introducing today’s contestants:

Reuben, a surgical consultant, lost his protein bars to raccoons;

Caitlin, a Ph.D. candidate, has a Florida swamp tegu lizard ; and

Patrick, a consultant, hears the National Anthem every morning at 8:00. Patrick is a one-day champ with winnings of $30,000.

Jeopardy!

THE PRESIDENT IMMEDIATELY BEFORE // A TRIP TO THE ISLANDS // THE WHOLE TOOTH // WE’RE ON THE CASE // COLORFUL PEOPLE // LETTER PERFECT

DD1 – $600 – A TRIP TO THE ISLANDS – This 2,200-square-mile Canadian island was named for a son of George III (Patrick lost the window maximum of $1,000 to fall to -$1,800.)

Scores at first break: Patrick $1,200, Caitlin $2,600, Reuben -$600.

Scores going into DJ: Patrick $4,000, Caitlin $2,400, Reuben $1,200.

Double Jeopardy!

NATIVE AMERICAN SELF-NAMES // LEGALLY SPEAKING // RECORD OF THE YEAR GRAMMYS // ADD A SYLLABLE // WORKERS OF THE WORLD // YOU, KNIGHT

DD2 – $1,200 – YOU, KNIGHT – Part of a larger work,”The Knight’s Tale” by this author begins, “Whilom,as olde stories tellen us” (Patrick doubled up to $11,200 vs. $2,400 for Caitlin.)

DD3 – $800 – NATIVE AMERICAN SELF-NAMES – This large southwestern people call themselves the Diné & named mystery writer Tony Hillerman special friend to the Diné (Patrick added $3,000 to his score of $14,800 vs. $6,400 for Reuben.)

Patrick overcame a slow start, was correct on both DDs in DJ and went on to a convincing runaway at $20,200 vs. $7,200 for both Caitlin and Reuben.

Final Jeopardy!

HISTORIC PEOPLE – After a 1789 event, he wrote, “My first determination was to seek a supply of…water at Tofoa, & afterwards to sail for Tongataboo”

Only Reuben was correct on FJ. Patrick dropped $4,800 to win with $15,400 for a two-day total of $45,400.

Final scores: Patrick $15,400, Caitlin $3,600, Reuben $14,400.

That’s before our time: In RECORD OF THE YEAR GRAMMYS, no one knew 1984’s “questionable” Tina Turner hit, “What’s Love Got To Do With It?”, or the performer of back-to-back winners in the 70s “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” & “Killing Me Softly With His Song”, Roberta Flack.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Prince Edward Island? DD2 – Who was Chaucer? DD3 – Who are Navajo? FJ – Who was Bligh?

