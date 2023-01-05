Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jan. 5

Today’s contestants are:

Lois, an associate dean, is a big “To Kill a Mockingbird” fan;

Patrick, a consultant, had a rap dedicated to him by Debbie Reynolds; and

Lloyd, a graduate student in literature, has over 300 photos on his walls. Lloyd is a two-day champ with winnings of $53,578.

Jeopardy!

SO THAT HAPPENED // BRING IT! // COLLEGES NAMED AFTER PEOPLE // NOT CHICKEN FEED // NATIONALITY RHYMES // CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTER

DD1 – $600 – COLLEGES NAMED AFTER PEOPLE – This D.C. university is named for the educator who opened a school for deaf students in 1817 (Patrick added $4,000 to his leading score of $6,200.)

Scores at first break: Lloyd $4,000 , Patrick $4,400, Lois -$400.

Scores going into DJ: Lloyd $5,400, Patrick $11,600, Lois $0.

Double Jeopardy!

MODERN EGYPT // THE LIFE OF RILEY // THE DOOMSDAY BOOK // MANY RIVERS TO CROSS // TV: WHO PLAYED ‘EM? // CLICHES

DD2 – $2,000 – MANY RIVERS TO CROSS – The former Fiumicino River is officially identified as this fateful ancient crossing site, but some argue for the Pisciatello or Uso (Lloyd dropped $3,000 from his total of $7,800 vs. $14,000 for Patrick.)

DD3 – $1,600 – THE LIFE OF RILEY – Congressman Riley Wilson wanted to be governor of Louisiana in 1928 but lost out to this larger-than-life man (Patrick added $4,000 to his score of $16,800 vs. $4,800 for Lloyd.)

Patrick was correct on both of his DD opportunities while Lloyd missed his, helping Patrick build a huge lead that Lloyd couldn’t cut into. Going into FJ it was Patrick with $24,800 and Lloyd at $8,800, while Lois finished in the red at -$800.

Final Jeopardy!

THE MOVIES – Laurence Olivier & Ernest Borgnine were considered for the lead role & Sergio Leone to direct for this film that turned 50 in 2022

Both players were correct on FJ, with Patrick adding $5,200 to win with $30,000.

Final scores: Lloyd $13,800, Patrick $30,000, Lois -$800.

Odds and ends

Fighter foul-ups: The players didn’t know the heavyweight boxer with the nickname “Smokin'” was Joe Frazier, or the ex-champ who solved animated “Mysteries” is Mike Tyson.

Ken’s Korner: After the reveal of the correct FJ response, Ken commented that the studio didn’t want Brando, but he still beat out Laurence Olivier and Ernest Borgnine, “thank goodness”. I don’t know, seeing McHale as Vito Corleone might have been pretty great.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Gallaudet? DD2 – What is the Rubicon? DD3 – Who was Huey Long? FJ – What is “The Godfather”?

