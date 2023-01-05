Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JANUARY 5TH, 2023:

Battlebots Season Premiere (Discovery)

Call Me Kat (Fox)Celebrity Jeopardy Season Premiere (ABC)

Christian Series Premiere (Topic)

Copenhagen Cowboy (Netflix)

Death In The Dorms (Hulu)

Ginny & Georgia Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Growing Up Hip Hop Season Premiere (WE tv)

Hell’s Kitchen Season Premiere (Fox)

January 6th (Discovery+)

Kold x Windy Series Premiere (WE tv)

La Otra Mirada Season Two Premiere (PBS)

Law & Order Spring Premiere (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime Spring Premiere (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU Spring Premiere (NBC)

Mars One (Netflix)

Onimai: I’m Now Your Sister (Crunchyroll)

Revenger (Crunchyroll)

The Chase Season Premiere (NBC)

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World (Crunchyroll)

The Parent Test Spring Premiere (ABC)

Welcome To Flatch Spring Premiere (Fox)

Women Of The Dead (Netflix)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 6TH, 2023:

All The Single Ladies Series Premiere (OWN)

BMF: Black Mafia Family Season Two Premiere (Starz)

Boys In Blue (Showtime)

Buddy Daddies (Crunchyroll)

Cosmic Love France Series Premiere (Prime Video)

Dateline Spring Premiere (NBC)

Helpsters Season 3B Premiere (Apple TV+)

Lopez Vs. Lopez Spring Premiere (NBC)

Mumbai Mafia: Police Vs. The Underworld (Netflix)

Mythic Quest Season Three Finale (Apple TV+)

Pressure Cooker Series Premiere (Netflix)

Ready To Love Season Premiere (OWN)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season Premiere (MTV)

Shark Tank Spring Premiere (ABC)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War (Crunchyroll)

The Mosquito Coast Season Two Finale (Apple TV+)

The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix)

The Rig (Prime Video)

The Ultimatum: France Series Premiere (Netflix)

Vesper (AMC+)

Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace? Season Two Premiere (CNN)

Young Rock Spring Premiere (NBC)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7TH, 2023:

Chillin’ in My 30s After Getting Fired From the Demon King’s Army (Crunchyroll)

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro (Crunchyroll)

Floribama Murders Series Premiere (Oxygen)

Reba McEntire’s The Hammer (Lifetime)

Rico To The Rescue Series Premiere (HGTV)

Saving 80,000 Gold In Another World For My Retirement (Crunchyroll)

The Misfit of Demon King Academy II (Crunchyroll)

The Reincarnation Of The Strongest Exorcist In Another World (Crunchyroll)

Trigun Stampede (Crunchyroll)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 8TH, 2023:

Alert Series Premiere (Fox)

All Creatures Great And SmallOn Masterpiece Season Three Premiere (PBS)Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Series Premiere (AMC+/AMC)

By The Grace Of The Gods (Crunchyroll)

Handyman Saitou In Another World (Crunchyroll)

In/Spectre (Crunchyroll)

Miss Scarlett & The Duke On Masterpiece Season Three Premiere (PBS)

The Cube Season Two Premiere (TBS)

The Tale Of Two Outcasts (Crunchyroll)

Vienna Blood Season Three Premiere (PBS)

MONDAY, JANUARY 9TH, 2023:

Ayakashi Triangle (Crunchyroll)Detectorists Special (Acorn TV)

Koala Man Series Premiere (Hulu)

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari (Crunchyroll)

Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire (Crunchyroll)

The Vampire Dies In No Time (Crunchyroll)

Vinland Saga (Netflix/Crunchyroll)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 10TH, 2023:

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (Netflix)

Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skill (Crunchyroll)

80th Golden Globe Awards (NBC)

Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don’t Believe In Humanity Will Save The World (Crunchyroll)

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11TH, 2023:

Brother Vs. Brother: No Rules Season Premiere (HGTV)

Celebrity Name That Tune Season Three Premiere (Fox)

Chasing Waves Series Premiere (Disney+)

Gina Yei (Disney+)

Kaina of the Great Snow Sea (Crunchyroll)

Lingo Series Premiere (CBS)

Noise (Netflix)

Sexify (Netflix)

The Connors Spring Premiere (ABC)

The Goldbergs Spring Premiere (ABC)

This Is Life With Lisa Ling Season Premiere (Discovery+)

