Comic Book Chat – Looking Ahead to 2023

Happy New Year!

I hope you enjoyed the holidays and you got some nice comic related gifts. Feel free to share your haul with us!

Last week, we looked back at 2022 but FACE FRONT TRUE BELIEVERS! We are looking ahead to 2023!

There’s a new Dawn in the DC Universe and the X-Men will pay for the Sins of Sinister. Spider-Man is caught in a Dark Web while trying to avert The End of the SpiderVerse.

These are but a few examples of the new comic releases in the New Year.

What new and continuing titles are you looking forward to in the next few months?

Do you have any personal reading goals this year?

Are there any classic comics or graphic novels you want to dive into this year?

The Comic Book Chat will be rolling on and there will be the usual anniversaries we will celebrate this year. There are a few threads we will go back to discussing like Crisis Management and the anniversary of Image Comics by decade. Stay tuned for those threads.

Keep your eyes peeled for an Open Thread by our beloved Longbox Jockey next week.

I also want to remind our readers about the new podcast from the Dynamic Duo (also beloved and admired) of Great Boos Up and WS Punk. THE IRON AGE IS UPON US.

I’ll end this thread like I normally do by thanking each and every one of you for stopping by to Chat.

