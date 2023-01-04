Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jan. 4

Let’s meet today’s contestants:
- Sarah, an executive assistant, is a “monster” who loves spoilers;
- Francis, a line cook, whose go-go dancing won him a tattoo gift certificate; and
- Lloyd, a graduate student in literature, is into sports talk radio. Lloyd is a one-day champ with winnings of $24,490.
Jeopardy!
ON YOUR STATE’S LEFT // BUY, & LARGE // SURNAMES // THE ACTORS IN THAT MOVIE // START “OFF” // WRITE FOOT
DD1 – $1,000 – SURNAMES – This 7-letter German surname is the equivalent of blacksmith or metalworker (Sarah lost $2,400 on a true DD.)
Scores at first break: Lloyd $4,400, Francis $3,000, Sarah $1,000.
Scores going into DJ: Lloyd $6,200, Francis $6,200, Sarah $2,200.
Double Jeopardy!
TRANSPORTATION // THE NATIONAL PAST TIME // TV THEME SONGS // THE SILENT TYPE // JUST A LITTLE NUCLEAR PHYSICS // OH MY GODS!
DD2 – $1,200 – OH MY GODS! – This group of early Greek gods includes Hyperion & Phoebe (On the first clue of DJ, Sarah won $2,000 to improve to $4,200.)
DD3 – $1,200 – THE NATIONAL PAST TIME – After World War I, Iraq was controlled by Great Britain as a mandate of this international organization (Lloyd added $4,000 to his score of $10,200 vs. $6,200 for Francis.)
Lloyd began to draw away after scoring on DD3, but Francis responded well and was in with a chance into FJ at $14,200 vs. $20,200 for Lloyd and $8,200 for Sarah.
Final Jeopardy!
CONTINENTAL GEOGRAPHY – Until a 1903 secession, this country’s contiguous territory spanned 2 continents
Only Lloyd was correct on FJ, adding $8,888 to win with $29,088 for a two-day total of $53,578.
Final scores: Lloyd $29,088, Francis $8,200, Sarah $5,999.
Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Schmidt? DD2 – Who were Titans? DD3 – What is League of Nations? FJ – What is Colombia?