January 2023 TV Preview – Streaming

Apple TV+

Super League: The War for Football

The past, present, and future of European football collide when plans for a breakaway league emerge, leaving the game’s most powerful leaders to defend – or upend – the traditions of the sport.

Premieres January 13th

Shrinking

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

Starring: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell

Premieres January 27th

HBO Max

The Climb

The Climb is a visually-arresting and life-changing adventure that represents the foundations of rock climbing and exploration of the human spirit. In this all-encompassing competition, amateur climbers are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges, utilizing some of the most intimidating ascents in the world to crown the world’s best amateur climber with a prAna sponsored climbing ambassadorship and a $100,000 cash prize.

Premieres January 12th

Peacock

Paul T. Goldman

Paul T. Goldman is a mind-bending series from the director of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and the producers of The Disaster Artist. It’s a project that director Jason Woliner has been shooting for over a decade and a story that continues to pile on jaw-dropping new twists. In the style of Woliner’s work on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the series is a groundbreaking project that mixes fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale.

Starring: Paul T. Goldman, Rosanna Arquette, Melinda McGraw, Frank Grillo, Dennis Haysbert, Dee Wallace, Christopher Stanley, Paul Ben-Victor, James Remar, W Earl Brown, Josh Pais, Irina Maleeva, Hilda Boulware

Premieres January 1st

The Traitors

Set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands and based on the wildly popular Dutch series of the same name, 5-time Emmy-nominated Alan Cumming plays host to twenty larger-than-life personalities (including reality A-listers and America’s best game players) who come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000. The catch? Three of the contestants coined “the traitors” will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined “the faithful.”

Premieres January 12th

Poker Face

From Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

Starring: Natasha Lyonne, Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson, Tim Meadows

Premieres January 26th

Paramount+

Sometimes When We Touch

Soft Rock dominated pop music. Then became a punch line. Now its influence is felt everywhere from hip-hop samples to TikTok. The exclusive new series charts a musical movement through its most treasured songs, stories and stars.

Premieres January 3rd

Wolf Pack

Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.

Starring: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray.

Premieres January 26th

Hulu

Koala Man

Koala Man follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto. Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians. On a quest to clean up his hometown, and often roping his frustrated family into his adventures, Koala Man stands at the ready. He’ll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.

Starring: Michael Cusack, Hugh Jackman, Sarah Snook, Jemaine Clement, Demi Lardner

Premieres January 9th

How I Caught My Killer

How I Caught My Killer is a true-crime docu-series that highlights the real-life stories behind unique homicide cases with in-depth interviews, authentic archival material and cinematic recreations all packaged together into a fresh spin in the genre. Whether it’s a fraught letter to a friend, an urgent text message detailing a heated argument, a private diary entry describing a horrifying experience, or an ominous social media post revealing a motive for murder… these victims all leave a case-breaking clue that will one day help to solve their crime. Every curated case details a complex portrait of a human being whose life was cut short by a killer that would have escaped justice if it hadn’t been for the victim’s own actions. Ultimately, the twists and turns of the investigations into these victim-solved crimes expose an awful truth in America today: our systemic failures as a nation all too frequently deny many citizens justice. Each episode forces us to confront the harsh reality that our system is blind to many underserved and invisible communities that make up a disproportionate percentage of the people who lose their lives to homicide every year.

Premieres January 12th

Extraordinary

Extraordinary is set in a world where everyone develops a power on their 18th birthday… everyone, that is, except for Jen. She’s turning 25 and is still waiting to get hers. She’s not even fussy about what that could be: super speed? Laser eyes? The ability to plug in a USB the right way every single time? She’ll take it. Like a caterpillar surrounded by butterflies, Jen feels unable to move forward, stuck in a dead-end job in a party shop and occasionally hooking up with Luke, a flaky young man with the irritatingly cool ability to fly. Luckily, Jen has Carrie to stop her from wallowing in her own self-pity. Inseparable since school, their relationship cycles between sister, parent, and wingman. Together they share an East London flat with Carrie’s long-term boyfriend, Kash. Carrie has the power to channel the dead but feels she’s been overshadowed by her own party trick: doesn’t anyone care about what she has to say? Kash takes his power – the ability to turn back time – very seriously, but he’s not above using it to undo minor embarrassments, or moments when he says exactly the wrong thing to long-suffering Carrie. The fourth member of the flat is a stray cat, named Jizzlord by the gang, who’s harbouring a surprising secret: turns out even cats have more power than Jen. Adrift in a big, confusing world and armed with nothing but a bit of hope and a lot of desperation, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower. But in doing so, she might discover the joy of being just kind of ok.

Starring: Máiréad Tyers, Sofia Oxenham, Bilal Hasna, Luke Rollason, Siobhan McSweeney, Robbie Gee, Safia Oakley-Green, Ned Porteous

Premieres January 25th

Web of Death

Web of Death, a six-episode docu-series, follows the investigations of online sleuths as they use digital footprints, DNA databases and the power of social media to solve gruesome, mysterious and bizarre murder cases.

Premieres January 19th

The 1619 Project

An expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine, the series seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative. The episodes – “Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear” and “Justice” – are adapted from essays from The New York Times No. 1 bestselling “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” and examine how the legacy of slavery shapes different aspects of contemporary American life.

Premieres January 26th

Killing County

Killing County takes a look at Bakersfield, a big city with the soul of a small town deep in California’s heartland, where things are not always what they seem. A deadly hotel shooting makes the Ramirez family question everything they know about their town. Desperate to find out what really happened to their loved one, they soon learn they are not alone in their tragedy and fight for the truth. The three-part series is a story of twists and turns, alleged corruption and cover-up. Raising the question: who do you turn to when the ones who are supposed to serve and protect you are the ones you can’t trust?

Premieres January 26th

Amazon Prime

The Rig

Rose, Magnus and Fulmer are amongst many others working on an oil rig off the coast of Scotland. When the time comes for them to return back to land, the oil rig becomes engulfed by a supernatural mist. Will they make it back? Watch The Rig on Prime Video from the 6th of January.

Starring: Emily Hampshire, Iain Glen, Martin Compston

Premieres January 6th

Disney+

Chasing Waves

From tropical beaches to rugged coastlines, ride the waves with pro surfers Mahina Maeda, Yuma Takanuki, Sara Kohrogi, Kanoa Igarashi and Connor O’Leary

Premieres January 11th

Gina Yei

The series tells the story of Gina, a cheerful and creative girl, has a dream to write songs. Thanks to her lyric-writing abilities, she gets the chance of a lifetime when she wins a scholarship to the prestigious Caribbean Music Institute (CMI) on the island of Puerto Rico. It’s the best place in the world to study Latin music and the birthplace of reggaeton.

Starring: Juliana Rivera Díaz, José Brocco, Elí Cay, Alfonsina Molinari

Premieres January 11th

Mila in the Multiverse

Mila is 16 years old and living the adventure of her life traveling through the multiverse in search of her mother, Elis. As she travels, she will come face to face with The Operators, a mysterious and dangerous group that wants to exterminate all universes. She will have to face them in order to save the vast multiverse.

Starring: Laura Luz, Malu Mader, Yuki Sugimoto, Dani Flomin, João Victor, Rafaela Mandelli, Felipe Montanari, Danilo de Moura, Amanda Lyra

Premieres January 25th

Netflix

Kaleidoscope

Starring: Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, Niousha Noor

Premieres January 1st

Lady Voyeur

A talented, voyeuristic hacker finds herself thrust into a dangerous investigation after her sex worker neighbor leaves for a weekend trip.

Starring: Débora Nascimento, Emanuelle Araújo, Nikolas Antunes, Ângelo Rodrigues.

Premieres January 1st

The Lying Life of Adults

“When you are little, everything seems big. When you are big, everything seems nothing.” A quote that summarizes Giovanna’s story: her transition from adolescence, when every problem seems unsolvable, to adulthood, uncovering her family’s lies while discovering an unprecedented Naples.

Starring: Giordana Marengo, Alessandro Preziosi, Pina Turco, Valeria Golino

Premieres January 4th

Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street

This docuseries follows the rise and fall of financier Bernie Madoff, who orchestrated one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in Wall Street history.

Premieres January 4th

Copenhagen Cowboy

After a lifetime of being sold as a human good luck charm, a woman with mysterious supernatural abilities seeks revenge against those who wronged her.

Starring: Angela Bundalovic, Lola Corfixen, Zlatko Buric, Andreas Lykke Jørgensen, Jason Hendil-Forssell (Chiang), LiIi Zhang (Mother Hulda), Dragana Milutinovic

Premieres January 5th

Woman of the Dead

In a vengeful quest to find out who killed her husband, a woman ends up exposing her small community’s deepest and ugliest secrets.

Starring: Anna Maria Mühe, Felix Klare, Yousef Sweid, Shenja Lacher, Robert Palfrader, Simon Schwarz, Gregor Bloéb, Michou Friesz, Gerhard Liebmann, Hans Uwe Bauer, Sebastian Hülk, Andrea Wenzl, Wolfram Koch, Britta Hammelstein, and Peter Kurth

Premieres January 5th

Pressure Cooker

Living under one roof, eleven chefs use culinary skills and strategic plays in a tense cooking contest where they vote on who among them will win $100,000.

Premieres January 6th

The Makani: Cooking For The Maiko House

Two inseparable friends move to Kyoto to chase their dreams of becoming maiko, but decide to pursue different passions while living under the same roof.

Starring: Nana Mori, Natsuki Deguchi Aju Makita, Kairi Jyo, Momoko Fukuchi, Kotoko Wakayanagi, Kotona Minami Lily Franky, Yukiya Kitamura, Toshinori Omi, Kanji Furutachi, Keiko Toda, Kayoko Shiraishi, Keiko Matsuzaka, Ai Hashimoto, Mayu Matsuoka, Arata Iura, Takako Tokiwa

Premieres January 12th

Break Point

From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, Break Point follows a diverse group of tennis players on and off the court as they compete in gruelling slams with hopes of winning a final and even bigger dreams of becoming world number one. Break Point gets up close and personal with top players on the tennis circuit through an entire year travelling across the globe for all four Grand Slams and the ATP and WTA tours.

Premieres January 13th

Trial By Fire

After the deadly Uphaar cinema fire, two grief-stricken parents navigate the loss of their kids and a dogged fight for justice. Based on true events.

Starring: Abhay Deol, Anupam Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajesh Tailang, Rajshri Deshpande, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shardul Bhardwaj, Shilpa Shukla

Premieres January 13th

Junji Ito Maniac – Japanese Tales of the Macabre

The genius Junji Ito has long been at the forefront of the Japanese horror manga world. Featuring a selection of 20 macabre masterpieces brimming with his original worldview and fascinating characters drawn in his stunning style, including popular titles such as “Hanging Balloon” and fan-favorite characters Tomie and Soichi, this animated series will totally immerse viewers in the maniacal charm of Junji Ito.

Premieres January 19th

Women at War

France, 1914. As the German troops advance and men leave for the frontlines, four women must grapple with the devastating consequences of war at home.

Starring: Audrey Fleurot, Camille Lou, Grégoire Colin, Julie de Bona, Laurent Gerra, Sandrine Bonnaire, Sofia Essaïdi, Tchéky Karyo, Tom Leeb, Yannick Choirat

Premieres January 19th

That ’90s Show

It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well…Red.

Starring: Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos

Premieres January 19th

Bling Empire: New York

Meet a fresh group of wealthy, sophisticated and hilarious Asian-Americans from New York City, where the quality of real estate is measured by address, not acreage. Conversations are direct, not coded. And competition – for love, for money, and for power – is fierce. Billionaires, CEOs, and fashion icons – it’s a city where you can be anything you want to be.

Premieres January 20th

Represent

A youth center leader from the suburbs of Paris becomes a finalist in the presidential election. But is France truly ready for its first Black president?

Starring: · Benoît Poelvoorde, Éric Judor, Fadily Camara, Fary, Jean-Pascal Zadi, Marina Foïs, Panayotis Pascot

Premieres January 20th

Shanty Town

A group of courtesans attempts to escape the grasp of a notorious kingpin – but political corruption and blood ties make freedom a near-impossible goal

Premieres January 20th

Shahmaran

When Şahsu goes to Adana for a lecture, it’s the perfect chance to face her estranged grandfather. But soon, she finds herself in the midst of a legend.

Starring: · Almina Günaydin, Ayşe Lebriz Berkem, Beran Soysal, Berfu Halisdemir, Burak Deniz, Ebru Özkan, Ece Ertez, Elif Nur Kerkük, Hakan Karahan, Mahir Günşiray, Mehmet Bilge Aslan, Mert Ramazan Demir, Mustafa Uğurlu, Nil Sude Albayrak, Nilay Erdönmez, Serenay Sarıkaya

Premieres January 20th

Against the Ropes

Released from prison, Ángela tries to regain the respect of her daughter, who loves lucha libre wrestling, by entering the ring as a mysterious persona.

Starring: Alisson Santiago, Caraly Sánchez, Carmen Ramos, Cuauhtli Jiménez, Giovanna Zacarías, María Balam, Michelle Rodríguez, Scarlet Gruber

Premieres January 25th

Lockwood & Co.

In London, where the most gifted teenage ghost-hunters venture nightly into perilous combat with deadly spirits, amidst the many corporate, adult-run agencies, one stands alone: independent of any commercial imperative or adult supervision – a tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history: Lockwood & Co.

Starring: Ruby Stokes, cameron Chapman, Ali Hadji-Heshmati, Ivanno Jeremiah, Jack Bandeira, Luke Treadaway, Morven Christie, Ben Crompton, Hayley Konadu, Rihanna Dorris, Paddy Holland

Premieres January 27th

The Snow Girl

When a little girl goes missing during a parade in Málaga, a young newspaper journalist becomes fiercely determined to help Amaya’s parents find her.

Starring: Milena Smit

Premieres January 27th

Cunk on Earth

From virtually nothing to virtual reality, Cunk will comically tell the story of our greatest inventions such as the wheel, the Mona Lisa and nuclear power. Along the way, she will ask experts hard-hitting questions about humanity’s progress, as well as standing near impressive old ruins, or inside museums.

Starring: Diane Morgan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lisa Kudrow, Hugh Grant, Leslie Jones, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo

Premieres January 31st

