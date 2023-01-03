Creative Endeavors Stops By For The Winter

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below. Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photos, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Long-tailed Ducks! Winter is here and that means a lot of birds have flown south to warmer climes. To some birds, however, Cape Cod is south. One of theses arctic migrants are the Long-tailed Duck. These distinctive birds hang along various local harbors throughout the winter months searching for food and possible mates.

Check out the following links for more pictures!

My Website is: https://capecodadventure.photos/

My Facebook photography page: https://www.facebook.com/MyCapeCodPictures

My Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/my_capecod_adventure_pictures/

What have you been up to creatively?

