Hoppin’ John?

Tortilla Soup?

Posole?

Do you have any traditional foods for New Year’s Day? I’ve been to get-togethers where the above foods have been served and enjoyed each and every one. I personally don’t follow any particular food tradition and this year it’s all about eating up whatever’s in the house before we move later this week and get to start re-stocking the fridge(s) again.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...