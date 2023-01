Last episode before the show expands to two and a half hours next week! From the MeTV website…

“Teenagers from a rural community and their high school science teacher join forces to battle a giant mutant spider.”

And then on Sventoonie…

“Kerwyn is getting a rival TV show of his own?! With his own DJ? Sventoonie finds the idea even scarier than 1973’s ‘Messiah of Evil’.”

Enjoy the movie!

