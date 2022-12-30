Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Dec. 30

Here are today’s contestants:

Issac, a graduate student, had himself roasted for his birthday;

Kristin, a retired naval officer, left the Navy as a Captain; and

Ray, a scenic artist, met Alex, who was on his way to get the Order of Canada. Ray is an 11-day champ with winnings of $311,500.

Jeopardy!

THE AGELESS DIANA ROSS // U.S. TERRITORIES // THE FRIEND ZONE // TREE ANATOMY // TALK DERBY TO ME // 4-LETTER “X” RATED WORDS

DD1 – $800 – U.S. TERRITORIES – In 1927 the U.S. granted citizenship to residents of this territory in the West Indies whose 3 main islands all bear saintly names (Kristen added $1,000 to her score of $1,200.)

Scores at first break: Ray $5,800, Kristen $2,200, Issac $3,400.

Scores going into DJ: Ray $8,000, Kristen $3,800, Issac $5,200.

Double Jeopardy!

THERE’S A CENSUS EXCITEMENT IN THE AIR // ALLITERATION // SHAKESPEARE’S CONTEMPORARIES // I GOT A “B” IN HISTORY // THE FIRST FEATURE THEY DIRECTED // A MEMORABLE NEW YEAR’S EVE

DD2 – $1,200 – I GOT A “B” IN HISTORY – In exile in Jamaica in 1815, he wrote a letter outlining unity among the to-be-liberated nations of Spanish America (Ray added $4,000 to his total of $10,000 vs. $7,600 for Issac.)

DD3 – $1,600 – ALLITERATION – This 2022 buzzphrase doesn’t mean leaving your job, but doing no more than it requires (Issac added $6,500 to his score of $9,200 vs. $15,200 for Ray.)

Issac bet enough on DD3 to take the lead, but not enough to keep it, as Ray’s knowledge of rock band The Replacements nailed down first place into FJ with $22,800 vs. $20,100 for Issac and $10,600 for Kristin.

Final Jeopardy!

U.S. BODIES OF WATER – Continuing a downward trend, in July 2022 it was at 27% capacity, its lowest level since 1937 when it was first being filled

Everyone was correct on FJ. Ray added $20,000 to win with $42,800 for a 12-day total of $354,300.

Final scores: Ray $42,800, Kristen $21,200, Issac $40,000.

Odds and Ends

DD wagering strategy: If Issac had gone all-in on DD3 and the rest of the game played out exactly the same way, Ray and Issac would have been tied going into FJ, and it’s possible the outcome would have been determined by a tiebreaker clue. With the $6,500 Issac actually wagered on DD3, he would have been out of it anyway into FJ if he had missed.

FJ wagering strategy: To maximize his chances of winning the game, Issac should have made a smaller bet and hoped to win if Ray missed. However, making a huge wager to finish second with $40,000 could be an effective way to earn an entry into the next Second Chance.

Category reference dept.: The category title THE AGELESS DIANA ROSS might have been inspired by contestants earlier this year overstating Diana’s actual age, with one player thinking that she’s 95 (she’s only 78).

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the U.S. Virgin Islands? DD2 – Who was Bolívar? DD3 – What is quiet quitting? FJ – What is Lake Mead?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...