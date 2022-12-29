Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Dec. 29

Today’s contestants are:

Rachel, a consultant, is a triathlete;

Emily, a bioinformatician, goes to see less-popular spectator sports; and

Ray, a scenic artist, whose mom was a Jeopardy! fan going back to Art Fleming. Ray is a 10-day champ with winnings of $285,100.

Jeopardy!

ALONG THE MISSISSIPPI // CLASSIC FLUTE ROCK // YOU’RE WEARING YOUR FOOD // 3-NAMED WRITERS // SHEER MISERY // DON’T GET…

DD1 – $800 – 3-NAMED WRITERS – In his 1843 essay “A Winter Walk”, he mentions “the wonderful purity of nature at this season” (Ray lost $3,000 on a true DD.)

Scores at first break: Ray $600, Emily $1,200, Rachel $2,200.

Scores going into DJ: Ray $1,200, Emily $5,200, Rachel $4,600.

Double Jeopardy!

THE COMEDY OF ERAS // BREAK THE “CODE” // STATE OF THE HEART // TV TO SEE IN 2022 // THE HOUSE OF POWER // RINGS OF DRAGONS

DD2 – $1,600 – STATE OF THE HEART – Maybe QB Tom doesn’t make some hearts flutter fast enough, as this condition is a resting rate of less than 60 beats per minute (Rachel lost $4,000 from her total of $13,000 vs. $8,000 for both opponents.)

DD3 – $800 – THE HOUSE OF POWER – Shakespeare’s Richard III mentions “the clouds that lour’d upon our house”–this ruling house with a white rose symbol (Emily added $3,000 to her score of $9,600 vs. $11,200 for Ray and $10,200 for Rachel.)

In a strong candidate for “Game of the Year”, all three players had the lead at some point, with Emily finding the crucial DD3 to take first place, lose it, then get it back into FJ at $14,200 vs. $13,200 for Ray and $11,800 for Rachel.

Final Jeopardy!

GODS & GODDESSES – Each morning she began her ride in her chariot across the sky ahead of her brother Sol, or Helios

Ray and Rachel were correct on FJ, with Ray doubling up to pull off what, for a long way, appeared to be an unlikely win with $26,400 for an 11-day total of $311,500.

Final scores: Ray $26,400, Emily $1,999, Rachel $22,800.

Odds and Ends

FJ wagering strategy: From a very close third place, Rachel decided to wager everything except for $800, and by doing so forced herself to be correct on FJ to have a chance to win. The percentage play would have been a much smaller bet, and hope to take the win if both opponents missed without having to be correct herself.

Clue selection strategy: With DD3 still available, there were seven clues remaining when Emily got control: three in the category where DD2 was found, three other top-row clues and one $800 clue. Emily wisely went directly to that second-row clue, which was by far the most likely place DD3 would be located.

Jeopardy! rule book: In the category 3-NAMED WRITERS, we once again saw that despite the title, you don’t need to know all three names, just the last name will do in most cases.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Thoreau? DD2 – What is bradycardia? DD3 – What is York? FJ – Who is Eos (or Aurora)?

