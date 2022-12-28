Stan Lee’s 100 BirthDAY Thread (12/28)

EXCELSIOR!

Holiday Rush 2022 ends with a celebration of Stan Lee, who would have turned 100 today!

As we celebrate THE MAN, we have to remember those he collaborated with as well.

There would be no Marvel with the mighty Bullpen, stacked with the best and brightest artists and writers of it’s heyday.

In years past, many have celebrated Stan’s birthday by reading a Marvel comic or posting a selfie in a Marvel Comics T-shirt.

What will you do to honor and remember this legend today?

Something to Discuss – What’s your favorite Stan Lee cameo in comics, movies, and TV?

