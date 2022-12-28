Dating, Relationships, and Sex: 2022 Retrospective/2023 Plans (12/28/2022)

No, another year did totally not pass and I’m absolutely not aging. But anyway, how was your 2022? What are your plans for 2023. Relationship-adjacent plans, I mean. Though if you’re planning to assassinate your boss in a plot to replace him, good for you of course.

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...