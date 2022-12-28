AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.

Discussion prompt: What are some of your favorite games that you discovered (or re-discovered) in 2022? And what are you looking forward to in 2023? Do you have any gaming-related New Year’s resolutions to share?

Players and Characters Our group started up a new adventure this past weekend. We’re starting in Eberron and running through the Light of Xaryxis module that was released as part of the recent Spelljammer set for D&D 5e. Josephus Brown is taking the reins as DM, and our new characters include: The Wonderful Wizard AN (Plasmoid Divination Wizard) The Wasp

Delilah Delethorn (Satyr Swashbuckler Rogue) TheHayesCode

Geenie Crambits (Halfling Undying Light Warlock) Spiny Creature

Okassaath Ch’katroth d’Tharashk (Half-Orc [Mark of Finding] Arcane Archer Fighter/Stars Druid) CleverGuy

Tekili-Li (Wildhunt Shifter Twilight Cleric) Otto

Ximon (Fire Genasi Swords Bard) Wafflicious

We’re taking a break from the game for the holidays (since Christmas and New Year’s Eves fall on our normal game night). See you in the 2023!

