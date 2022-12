From the MeTV website…

“Private detectives Bud and Lou try to prove an invisible prizefighter innocent of his manager’s murder.”

And then on Sventoonie…

“It’s Christmas! Trevor sees what the world would look like had he never died — while Sventoonie watches an adorable squirrel movie, ‘The Great Rupert.'”

Enjoy the movie!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...