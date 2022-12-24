30 Day Christmas Regifted Challenge Day 24: Best & Worst Snow/Ice-Themed Characters

We’re getting in that holiday spirit to enjoy this time of the year and hope to bring you along with us on the journey. There’s more to the season than just Christmas itself so we’ll be covering a number of different things here over the course of the month with prompts and questions from Mr. Ixolite and myself.

Today, we want to talk about the world of characters that are snow and ice-themed across all media. Who is your favorite and who just doesn’t work?

Bonus Question: Best and worst snow/ice-themed powers?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...