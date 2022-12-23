Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Dec. 23

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Ardi, an emergency medicine resident, speaks five languages;

Rebecca, a chemistry lecturer, whose camping food was likely eaten by mice; and

Ray, a scenic artist, has enough to drink his way through Scotland. Ray is a six-day champ with winnings of $166,200.

Jeopardy!

ORCHESTRAL MANEUVERS IN THE PARK // LITERATURE: BLANK IT & BANK IT // EVERYDAY ROYALTY & NOBILITY // SPORTS EQUIPMENT // THAT WAS MY HOME // PREPOSITIONAL PHRASES

DD1 – $400 – ORCHESTRAL MANEUVERS IN THE PARK – On July 4, 2022 this city’s Pops returned to the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade to bring in Independence Day with a bang (Ray doubled to $6,800.)

Scores at first break: Ray $1,600, Rebecca $3,200, Ardi $1,800.

Scores going into DJ: Ray $9,800, Rebecca $3,800, Ardi $2,800.

Double Jeopardy!

NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY // AROUND ASIA // BIOLOGICAL PROCESSES // ALL STARS // 5-LETTER WORDS // RIAN JOHNSON LOVES A WHODUNIT

DD2 – $2,000 – AROUND ASIA – The largest inland body of water in the world, it’s named for an ancient people of Transcaucasia (Ardi doubled to $8,800 vs. $11,400 for Ray.)

DD3 – $800 – BIOLOGICAL PROCESSES – These glands that aid in digestion are found under the tongue & inside the cheeks & the lower jaw (Rebecca lost $5,000 from her third-place score of $9,400 vs. $19,800 for Ray and $13,600 for Ardi.)

Ray didn’t find either of the DDs in DJ, and Ardi doubled up on his opportunity, so he was in with a chance going into FJ at $13,200 vs. $20,200 for Ray and $6,400 for Rebecca.

Final Jeopardy!

AMERICAN POEMS – In an 1847 poem this character sees her town of Grand-Pré burned, but finally reunites with her beau for a kiss before his death

Only Ray was correct on FJ, adding $6,300 to win with $26,500 for a seven-day total of $192,700.

Final scores: Ray $26,500, Rebecca $1,400, Ardi $3,200.

Odds and Ends

Linguistic liabilities: No one knew the prepositional phrase that ends “America the Beautiful” is “from sea to shining sea”, or the trapped-climber-related phrase about being stuck with two bad options, “between a rock and a hard place”.

Judging the producers: A clue in EVERYDAY ROYALTY & NOBILITY opened with “Remembering the category title…”. It would be nice if they showed the category title on-screen along with the clue, so those of us at home who can’t see it on the board don’t have to remember it.

Ken’s Korner: After a clue related to “The Star Spangled Banner” was missed, Ken broke kayfabe by commenting that “we’re having a rough time with this song today”. In yesterday’s episode, the players didn’t know Whitney Houston twice had a top 20 hit with that song.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Boston? DD2 – What is the Caspian Sea? DD3 – What is salivary? FJ – Who is Evangeline?

