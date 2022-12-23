Do They Know It’s The Friday Politics Thread

Hello, and welcome to a very festive Friday! It is two days before Christmas and all through the land everyone was stirring because the weather is so bad! I hope you all are staying warm and cozy no matter your plans for The Christmas Holiday!
Today’s Artist of the week is multiplatinum two-time grammy nominated R&B singer and dancer Kehlani! My favorite album is probably their second album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. A fantastic work of modern slow jams with sweet production and Kehlani’s light but powerful voice. I don’t think I can sell how good this album is with words alone. You need to listen to Bad News, Can I, and Can You Blame Me.
They also have a great bittersweet and melancholy Christmas song called Lonely In December
That’s all she wrote… For now! Join me for The Christmas Politics Thread Winterstravaganza going live tomorrow! I will bring presents!!