Do They Know It’s The Friday Politics Thread

Hello, and welcome to a very festive Friday! It is two days before Christmas and all through the land everyone was stirring because the weather is so bad! I hope you all are staying warm and cozy no matter your plans for The Christmas Holiday!

Today’s Artist of the week is multiplatinum two-time grammy nominated R&B singer and dancer Kehlani! My favorite album is probably their second album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. A fantastic work of modern slow jams with sweet production and Kehlani’s light but powerful voice. I don’t think I can sell how good this album is with words alone. You need to listen to Bad News, Can I, and Can You Blame Me.

(Also check out more of Lucky Daye’s music)

They also have a great bittersweet and melancholy Christmas song called Lonely In December

That’s all she wrote… For now! Join me for The Christmas Politics Thread Winterstravaganza going live tomorrow! I will bring presents!!

