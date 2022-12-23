30 Day Christmas Regifted Challenge Day 23: Best Winter Videogames

We’re getting in that holiday spirit to enjoy this time of the year and hope to bring you along with us on the journey. There’s more to the season than just Christmas itself so we’ll be covering a number of different things here over the course of the month with prompts and questions from Mr. Ixolite and myself.

Today, we want to talk about the video game side of the season. What are your favorite and least favorite games that take place in wintery climates? From sporting games like the SSX series to sneaking through the snow in Goldeneye to avoid or take down opponents.

Bonus Question: What game do you wish had a snow level?

