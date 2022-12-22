Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Dec. 22

Today’s contestants are:

Kathy, an administrator, still finds her husband’s love notes;

Mitch, a salmon conservation associate, wants to “even out the scales” for salmon; and

Ray, a scenic artist, is earning some tuition money. Ray is a five-day champ with winnings of $132,200.

Jeopardy!

TECHNOLOGY HISTORY // CHANGE THE VOWEL // A BIT OF EVERYTHING // WE COME TO THIS PLACE FOR… // MAGIC // NICOLE KIDMAN SAYS

DD1 – $600 – MAGIC – Born in New Jersey in 1956, this magician has “A Christmas Carol” in his top 10 books list, not the 1850 book he’s named for (Ray added $3,000 to his score of $5,200.)

Scores at first break: Ray $3,200, Mitch $1,800, Kathy $2,600.

Scores going into DJ: Ray $11,000, Mitch $2,400, Kathy $4,200.

Double Jeopardy!

CLIMATE // BIG BATTLES // THE BOTTOM 10 // ATLANTIC ISLANDS // THERE’S A BOOK IN THAT BOOK // CROSSWORD CLUES “N”

DD2 – $1,600 – THERE’S A BOOK IN THAT BOOK – “The Grasshopper Lies Heavy” is an underground novel in this Philip K. Dick book set in a conquered America (Mitch doubled to $7,200 vs. $11,000 for Ray.)

DD3 – $2,000 – BIG BATTLES – Joan of Arc’s victory over the English at this French city in 1429 was a turning point in the Hundred Years’ War(Kathy lost $3,000 from her total of $7,800 vs. $13,400 for Ray,)

Mitch moved closer to Ray by doubling on DD2, went on a run midway in DJ to take the lead, then Ray came back with a strong finish, entering FJ at $24,200 vs. $16,800 for Mitch and $5,200 for Kathy.

Final Jeopardy!

FAMOUS NAMES – In 2001 he published a book called “Banging Your Head Against a Brick Wall”; in 2002, “Existencilism”

Ray and Mitch were correct on FJ. Ray added $9,800 to win with $34,000 for a six-day total of $166,200.

Final scores: Ray $34,000, Mitch $18,799, Kathy $200.

Odds and Ends

Pop culture problems: No one knew the HBO series that featured Nicole Kidman was “Big Little Lies”, or the performer who hit the top 20 twice with “The Star Spangled Banner” was Whitney Houston.

DD wagering strategy: Kathy had a chance to try and take first place from five-time champ Ray, but only went with a midsize wager. Even though she would up missing the clue, this is a case where taking a chance and going all-in is the best play in the long run.

Ken judges the writers: When introducing the FJ category, Ken called it “not the most helpful”. This is very true. The category could have been something like BOOKS OF THE 2000s, which would give the players some advance idea of what the clue was about.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is David Copperfield? DD2 – What is “The Man in the High Castle”? DD3 – What is Orleans? FJ – Who is Banksy?

