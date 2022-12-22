Comic Book Chat – Favorite Iron Man Armor

Good afternoon and Welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Iron Man recently celebrated it’s 650th issue followed by a brand new number one. Sigh I miss legacy numbering…but I digress.

Today’s Discussion – what model/mark of Iron Man’s armor is your favorite?

My answer is the Silver Centurion armor.

Feel free to post pictures of your favorite armor in the comment section.

If you could design an armor of Tony Stark what would it look like and what type of weaponry would it have?

Thanks for stopping by to Chat!

