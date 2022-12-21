Winter Comes to the Day Thread

One of my favorite poems by J.R.R. Tolkien is “Winter Comes to Nargothrond”, a piece of verse that was spun off from a part of his “Lay of the Children of Hurin” into a short standalone poem. It’s in alliterative verse, a form used in Old English and other Germanic languages and revived for modern English by Tolkien and W.H. Auden, among others. Instead of rhyme, this form of poetry relies on alliteration within each line to create cohesion and provide structure.

Your mileage may vary, but I find this a rather effective evocation of the changing seasons, and appropriate for the solstice.

The summer slowly in the sad forest

waned and faded. In the west arose

winds that wandered over warring seas.

Leaves were loosened from labouring boughs:

fallow-gold they fell, and the feet buried

of trees standing tall and naked,

rustling restlessly down roofless aisles,

shifting and drifting.

The shining vessel

of the sailing moon with slender mast,

with shrouds shapen of shimmering flame,

uprose ruddy on the rim of Evening

by the misty wharves on the margin of the world.

With winding horns winter hunted

in the weeping woods, wild and ruthless;

sleet came slashing, and slanting hail

from glowering heaven grey and sunless,

whistling whiplash whirled by tempest.

The floods were freed and fallow waters

sweeping seaward, swollen, angry,

filled with flotsam, foaming, turbid,

passed in tumult. The tempest died.

Frost descended from far mountains

steel-cold and still. Stony-glinting

icehung evening was opened wide,

a dome of crystal over deep silence,

over windless wastes and woods standing

as frozen phantoms under flickering stars.

