The Christmas Toy Day Thread (12/20)

Holiday Rush 2022 continues with today’s Open Thread dedicated to The Christmas Toy.

My close friend Mallory has shared her love of movies and television with me for the past 4 or 5 years and when I need a topic for an OT, I usually pick one of her favorite programs that’s new to me to share with everyone.

This was one of her favorite Christmas programs growing up that she usually rewatches during the holiday season. I’m sure fans of Jim Henson know this one and if not, here’s one to check out soon.

This is currently streaming on both Amazon and Peacock if you want to sit down and watch it with your family or if you need a break from them, you can watch it by yourself.

Have a great week everyone!

