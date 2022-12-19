Weekly Games Thread Washes With Power

Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? I don’t have a prompt today, I struggled enough just to get WordPress to let me in to make this header in the first place. But in its place, here’s a fun little story.

Yesterday, on Sunday evening, my partner LibraryLass had never heard of the acclaimed Square Enix Collective title Powerwash Simulator. I decided to grab the game off Game Pass and give it a quick try, just to add another notch to 2022 games I’ve played without feeling any pressure to fully complete this one in particular. I enjoyed the first level just fine, the van was more the right pace and scale for me than the much more elaborate stuff later on. But my fiancee, she was immediately downright mesmerized. I handed her the controller and she went from “why would they make a game about this” to playing it for a solid four to five hours straight like snaps fingers that. It deeply relaxes her, and it was such a joy to see how happy it made her. That’s Bonesy Story Time today. Have a good day, y’all!

