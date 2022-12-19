Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Dec. 19

Here are today’s contestants:

Miranda, an attorney, might or might not have been partying hard in Spain when she got the call;

Andrew, an automotive marketing consultant, played in the Australian Baseball League; and

Ray, a scenic artist, has an identical twin trying out for the show…if this is indeed Ray and not his twin. Ray is a two-day champ with winnings of $60,600.

Jeopardy!

CHRISTMAS TRADITIONS ELSEWHERE // LIFE SNAPSHOTS // BIRDS ARE REAL // REPEATING NUMBERS // TELEVISION THEN & NOW // ANAGRAMMED OCCUPATIONS

DD1 – $1,000 – TELEVISION THEN & NOW – The main characters of “Back to the Future” helped inspire this animated series that debuted in 2013 (Miranda doubled to $3,600.)

Scores at first break: Ray $600, Andrew $2,400, Miranda $4,400.

Scores going into DJ: Ray $7,000, Andrew $2,800, Miranda $5,800.

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORIC WOMEN // 2, 3 OR 4-LETTER GEOGRAPHY // AMERICANA // MOVIE CHARACTERS // “IN THE” // LINE OF FIRE

DD2 – $1,200 – AMERICANA – Sometimes confused, these 2 groups of descendants in Louisiana with French ties give their names to 2 types of cuisine (Ray added $3,000 to his total of $19,000 vs. $9,400 for Miranda.)

DD3 – $1,200 – LINE OF FIRE – An ode Emerson wrote for this town where he lived includes, “Oh tenderly the haughty day, fills his blue urn with fire” (On the next clue after DD2, Ray added $4,000 to his score of $22,000.)

After a tight first round, Ray took over in DJ, running up a lead and increasing it on back-to-back DDs while scoring a runaway at $31,600 vs. $9,800 for Miranda and $4,000 for Andrew.

Final Jeopardy!

BRAND NAMES – Unable to make these candies perfectly round, the confectioner embraced this flawed name for the product

Only Miranda was correct on FJ. Ray dropped $7,400 to win with $24,200 for a three-day total of $84,800.

Final scores: Ray $24,200 Andrew $1,273, Miranda $10,000.

Odds and Ends

Category reference dept.: The category title BIRDS ARE REAL is a reference to “Birds aren’t real”, which is described by Wikipedia as “a satirical conspiracy theory which posits that birds are actually drones operated by the United States government to spy on American citizens.”

Ken’s Korner: When Miranda responded to a clue that wanted the two-word name of a bird with just one word, Ken tried to prompt Miranda to give the full response by giving a drawn-out “Nnnnnnnn…” When it was clear that Miranda wasn’t responding to the hint, Ken finally just said “No”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Rick and Morty”? DD2 – What are Creoles and Cajuns? DD3 – What is Concord? FJ – What are Milk Duds?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...