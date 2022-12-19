30 Day Christmas Regifted Challenge Day 19: Home Alone

We’re getting in that holiday spirit to enjoy this time of the year and hope to bring you along with us on the journey. There’s more to the season than just Christmas itself so we’ll be covering a number of different things here over the course of the month with prompts and questions from Mr. Ixolite and myself.

Today, we want to talk about Home Alone film series and its association with Christmas. Have the films held up for you? Does it still resonate or have your views on it changed over the years?

Bonus question: What movie do you wish would become an iconic Christmas film that isn’t?

