Nobody had signed up for this thread yet, so here’s an excuse to throw up something that makes me happy. For the past six years, John C. Worsley has been putting out expertly edited Star Trek videos, reworking scenes and dialogue from the shows into Christmas songs. My favorite by far is Enterprise Rock.

Also worth checking out: You’re A Mean One, Mr. Spock, Tuvok, The Vessel’s Vulcan and All I Want For Christmas, or the playlist of all seven he’s done so far.

Have fun posting!

