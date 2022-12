Tonight on SNL, prepare to get All Shook Up by professional Elvis Impersonator Austin Butler! Butler will be joined by Crystal Flute Enthusiast (and previous host) Lizzo as musical guest.

And tonight SNL Vintage is from season 46 – an episode we discussed on this very site: S46 E9 Kristen Wiig; Dua Lipa Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Episode 9 – The Avocado (the-avocado.org)

