Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Dec. 15

Today’s contestants are:

Ray, a scenic artist, makes stuff from Styrofoam, of which the podium is not made;

Allie, a researcher, bought a wedding dress and met an unsmiling Bernie Sanders; and

Sean, a non-profit membership associate, took sitar lessons, but not with his feet. Sean is a three-day champ with winnings of $80,401.

Jeopardy!

DRONING ON ACROSS AMERICA // BRIEF LIVES // DUTCH TREAT // NEW MUSICAL SUPERGROUPS // GIVING YOU SOME T-L-C // TABLES, LADDERS & CHAIRS

DD1 – $600 – BRIEF LIVES – Stole into existence in 1910; she was the first half of a noted couple; got lead poisoning via police in 1934 (Ray doubled to $3,200.)

Scores at first break: Sean $600, Allie $2,600, Ray $5,600.

Scores going into DJ: Sean $7,800, Allie $2,600, Ray $6,600.

Double Jeopardy!

HERE’S THE PLAY OF THE DAY! // A SHORT CATEGORY // HISTORY IN ART // ANOTHER NAME FOR THAT CONDITION // ASIAN AMERICANS // THE NAME AS A PAST TENSE VERB

DD2 – $1,600 – HERE’S THE PLAY OF THE DAY! – In 2010 Abigail Breslin & Alison Pill played B’way roles originated by Patty Duke & Anne Bancroft in 1959 in this play (Ray added $4,000 to his total of $11,400 vs. $12,200 for Sean.)

DD3 – $1,600 – ANOTHER NAME FOR THAT CONDITION – A form of pneumonia that can be spread by air conditioning got this name from a 1976 convention where it was first identified (Allie, in third position, lost $7,000 from her score of $8,200.)

Ray scored on the first two DDs while Sean didn’t find any of them, helping Ray lead into FJ at $22,600 vs. $16,600 for Sean and $4,800 for Allie.

Final Jeopardy!

ACTION MOVIES – Its last line is “If this is their idea of Christmas, I gotta be here for New Year’s”

Everyone was correct on FJ. Ray added $10,000 to win with $32,600.

Final scores: Sean $26,600, Allie $4,800, Ray $32,600.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: Once again, the writers proved to be too “clever” for the contestants in a clue connecting Alison Janney to Meryl Streep to Kevin Bacon, trying to get the players to say “Six Degrees of Separation”.

FJ wagering strategy: The percentage play for Sean would have been to make a smaller wager to lock out Allie from passing him and take the win if Ray missed. However, in this case the winning play for Sean would have been to go all-in, as for some reason Ray didn’t wager quite enough to cover double of Sean’s score.

Category reference corner: The category title TABLES, LADDERS & CHAIRS is derived from a kind of pro wrestling match where those items are stipulated to be allowed as weapons.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Bonnie Parker? DD2 – What is “The Miracle Worker”? DD3 – What is Legionnaires’ disease? FJ – What is “Die Hard”?

