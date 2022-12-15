Comic Book Chat – Best/Worst Retcons

Good afternoon and Welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Best/Worst Retcons

Comic writers will try to fix a mistake regarding a character’s history or past. Sometimes it’s a surprise that reinvigorates the character and shocks the audience. Sometimes retcons can be head scratchers that leave a character worse for wear or confuse readers.

Today we discuss the best and worst of these fixes to long established continuity.

Thanks for stopping by to Chat!

