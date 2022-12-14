Other

Werewolf 197: Sweet Werewolf High #6, DANGEROUS LOVE

No death happened at Sweet Werewolf High last night. What could have happened? Find out in Sweet Werewolf High #45 FAMILY SECRETS

Is the lone wolf the strongest kind of wolf? Find out in Sweet Werewolf High #28 ALONE IN THE CROWD

Six players left but which one is the deadly wolf? Find out in Sweet Werewolf High #62 WHO’S WHO

Will Town kill two of their own in a tie again? Find out in Sweet Werewolf High #43 HARD CHOICES

What event will the mods host today? Find out in Sweet Werewolf High #101 THE BOYFRIEND WAR

Why does Todd Wilkins like whales so much? Find out in Sweet Werewolf High #56 LOST AT SEA

What happens to players who threaten to kill Francine Pascal? Find out in Sweet Werewolf High #111 A DEADLY CHRISTMAS

Is there a weird twist ending that no one could have foreseen? Find out in Sweet Werewolf High #120 IN LOVE WITH THE ENEMY

Will the wolf be caught today? Find out in Sweet Werewolf High Super Thriller #3 NO PLACE TO HIDE

NO ONE HAS DIED. HAVE SOME SHAME.

Spreadsheet

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1svRvnm2i7g3G4dEy-ZLgS9zYpW_dSBWU61aNRtJbxbg/edit?usp=sharing

Roles

5 TOWN

Elizabeth Wakefield

She’s a total snoop top reporter for her high school newspaper The Oracle, investigator and part time lover

Jessica Wakefield

She’s the center of attention and is willing to do anything to be the most popular, 1 shot vig – earns 2nd shot if she hits Bruce

Lila Fowler

Takes a spin in a lime green Triumph, jailer

Enid Rollins

Would do anything for Elizabeth, including dying, bodyguard

Todd Wilkins

Elizabeth breaks up with Todd but the next day they’re back together like nothing happened, part time lover

Regina Morrow

Has a heart murmur. Dies if Cocaine or majority day votes her, immune from night kills while Cocaine exists, vote martyr

(3) Sweet Werewolfite – Your only job is to be attractive and vote for the next dance’s Royalty, vanilla town

1 WOLF

Bruce Patman

Drives out of town for one night in his Porsche with the license plate 1BRUCE1, wolf commuter

Cocaine

Kills Regina if day votes her, must be on Regina at end of day, wolf bounty hunter

Scott Daniels

Strands people making their day vote useless, wolf voteblocker

John Pfiefer

Blows up your house to block night your night action, wolf roleblocker

0 INDEPENDENT

(SKs are both dead, how dare you)

Margo 

Desperate to replace one of the twins, serial killer

Nora

You killed her sister, Margo, serial killer

Players
  1. MSD – Wednesday AdaMSD Bruce Patman, Wolf Commuter
  2. Josephus – Dave Davison, vigintoquintuplet
  3. jake – Mrs George aka Cool Mom Sweet Werewolfite
  4. Wasp – Kimberly Hall John Pfiefer, Wolf Roleblocker
  5. Goat – Valley Goat Sweet Werewolfite
  6. Hayes – Dudley
  7. Marlowe – 90210 Margo, Serial Killer
  8. Pablo Pizazzo – Reporting from Spider Fashion Week Sweet Werewolfite
  9. Tiff – Channing Tatum Regina Morrow, Vote Martyr
  10. Nate – Hidden Valley Ranch
  11. Thoughts – SVH Wiki Quotes Nora Chapelle, Serial Killer
  12. Hols – Tiffany Turtle Elizabeth Wakefield, Investigator, Part-Time Lover
  13. Lindsay – Evan Hansen Sweet Werewolfite
  14. Cop – Movie-realistic Teacher Enid
  15. Miss Rim – Foxy Mama’s Sweet Werewolfite
  16. Indy – Lenny Wosniak, normal high school kid Sweet Werewolfite
  17. Stars – 10 Things I Hate About You
  18. Chum – Veronica Sawyer Sweet Werewolfite
  19. April – Jimmy Carter
  20. Sic – 500th Day of Summer Cocaine, Wolf Bounty Hunter
  21. Copy – Tammy Metzler Sweet Werewolfite
  22. Flubba – Corey Hotline Todd Wilkins, Part-Time Lover
  23. Eleanor – Luz, Witch Extraordinaire
Rules

Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a boyfriend-kill.

Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for the most fun at the party.

All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights.

The ghostwriters often forget to update the SWH Bible, oops!

Ties will result in all tied players being killed.

Should a GIRLBOSS (Get In a Relationship, Last Babe to Obey Stays Single) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted.

Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.

Twilight will be Thursday, December 16th at 10am Pacific/12pm Central/1pm Eastern/6pm WET/7pm CET

Will the mods force a Day 7 for their own selfish desires? Find out in Sweet Werewolf High #48 SLAM BOOK FEVER