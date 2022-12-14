Werewolf 197: Sweet Werewolf High #6, DANGEROUS LOVE

No death happened at Sweet Werewolf High last night. What could have happened? Find out in Sweet Werewolf High #45 FAMILY SECRETS

NO ONE HAS DIED. HAVE SOME SHAME.

Roles 5 TOWN Elizabeth Wakefield She’s a total snoop top reporter for her high school newspaper The Oracle, investigator and part time lover Jessica Wakefield She’s the center of attention and is willing to do anything to be the most popular, 1 shot vig – earns 2nd shot if she hits Bruce Lila Fowler Takes a spin in a lime green Triumph, jailer Enid Rollins Would do anything for Elizabeth, including dying, bodyguard Todd Wilkins Elizabeth breaks up with Todd but the next day they’re back together like nothing happened, part time lover Regina Morrow Has a heart murmur. Dies if Cocaine or majority day votes her, immune from night kills while Cocaine exists, vote martyr (3) Sweet Werewolfite – Your only job is to be attractive and vote for the next dance’s Royalty, vanilla town 1 WOLF Bruce Patman Drives out of town for one night in his Porsche with the license plate 1BRUCE1, wolf commuter Cocaine Kills Regina if day votes her, must be on Regina at end of day, wolf bounty hunter Scott Daniels Strands people making their day vote useless, wolf voteblocker John Pfiefer Blows up your house to block night your night action, wolf roleblocker 0 INDEPENDENT (SKs are both dead, how dare you) Margo Desperate to replace one of the twins, serial killer Nora You killed her sister, Margo, serial killer Players MSD – Wednesday AdaMSD Bruce Patman, Wolf Commuter Josephus – Dave Davison, vigintoquintuplet jake – Mrs George aka Cool Mom Sweet Werewolfite Wasp – Kimberly Hall John Pfiefer, Wolf Roleblocker Goat – Valley Goat Sweet Werewolfite Hayes – Dudley Marlowe – 90210 Margo, Serial Killer Pablo Pizazzo – Reporting from Spider Fashion Week Sweet Werewolfite Tiff – Channing Tatum Regina Morrow, Vote Martyr Nate – Hidden Valley Ranch Thoughts – SVH Wiki Quotes Nora Chapelle, Serial Killer Hols – Tiffany Turtle Elizabeth Wakefield, Investigator, Part-Time Lover Lindsay – Evan Hansen Sweet Werewolfite Cop – Movie-realistic Teacher Enid Miss Rim – Foxy Mama’s Sweet Werewolfite Indy – Lenny Wosniak, normal high school kid Sweet Werewolfite Stars – 10 Things I Hate About You Chum – Veronica Sawyer Sweet Werewolfite April – Jimmy Carter Sic – 500th Day of Summer Cocaine, Wolf Bounty Hunter Copy – Tammy Metzler Sweet Werewolfite Flubba – Corey Hotline Todd Wilkins, Part-Time Lover Eleanor – Luz, Witch Extraordinaire Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a boyfriend-kill. Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for the most fun at the party. All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights. The ghostwriters often forget to update the SWH Bible, oops! Ties will result in all tied players being killed. Should a GIRLBOSS (Get In a Relationship, Last Babe to Obey Stays Single) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.

Twilight will be Thursday, December 16th at 10am Pacific/12pm Central/1pm Eastern/6pm WET/7pm CET

