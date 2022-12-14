Werewolf 197: Sweet Werewolf High #6, DANGEROUS LOVE

No death happened at Sweet Werewolf High last night. What could have happened? Find out in Sweet Werewolf High #45 FAMILY SECRETS
NO ONE HAS DIED. HAVE SOME SHAME.
Roles
5 TOWN
Elizabeth Wakefield She’s a total snoop top reporter for her high school newspaper The Oracle, investigator and part time lover
Jessica Wakefield
She’s the center of attention and is willing to do anything to be the most popular, 1 shot vig – earns 2nd shot if she hits Bruce
Lila Fowler
Takes a spin in a lime green Triumph, jailer
Enid Rollins Would do anything for Elizabeth, including dying, bodyguard Todd Wilkins Elizabeth breaks up with Todd but the next day they’re back together like nothing happened, part time lover Regina Morrow Has a heart murmur. Dies if Cocaine or majority day votes her, immune from night kills while Cocaine exists, vote martyr
(3) Sweet Werewolfite – Your only job is to be attractive and vote for the next dance’s Royalty, vanilla town
1 WOLF
Bruce Patman Drives out of town for one night in his Porsche with the license plate 1BRUCE1, wolf commuter Cocaine Kills Regina if day votes her, must be on Regina at end of day, wolf bounty hunter
Scott Daniels
Strands people making their day vote useless, wolf voteblocker
John Pfiefer Blows up your house to block night your night action, wolf roleblocker
0 INDEPENDENT
(SKs are both dead, how dare you)
Margo Desperate to replace one of the twins, serial killer Nora You killed her sister, Margo, serial killer
Players
MSD – Wednesday AdaMSDBruce Patman, Wolf Commuter
- Josephus – Dave Davison, vigintoquintuplet
jake – Mrs George aka Cool MomSweet Werewolfite Wasp – Kimberly HallJohn Pfiefer, Wolf Roleblocker Goat – Valley GoatSweet Werewolfite
- Hayes – Dudley
Marlowe – 90210Margo, Serial Killer Pablo Pizazzo – Reporting from Spider Fashion WeekSweet Werewolfite Tiff – Channing TatumRegina Morrow, Vote Martyr
- Nate – Hidden Valley Ranch
Thoughts – SVH Wiki QuotesNora Chapelle, Serial Killer Hols – Tiffany TurtleElizabeth Wakefield, Investigator, Part-Time Lover Lindsay – Evan HansenSweet Werewolfite Cop – Movie-realistic TeacherEnid Miss Rim – Foxy Mama’sSweet Werewolfite Indy – Lenny Wosniak, normal high school kidSweet Werewolfite
- Stars – 10 Things I Hate About You
Chum – Veronica SawyerSweet Werewolfite
- April – Jimmy Carter
Sic – 500th Day of SummerCocaine, Wolf Bounty Hunter Copy – Tammy MetzlerSweet Werewolfite Flubba – Corey HotlineTodd Wilkins, Part-Time Lover
- Eleanor – Luz, Witch Extraordinaire
Rules
Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a boyfriend-kill.
Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for the most fun at the party.
All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights.
The ghostwriters often forget to update the SWH Bible, oops!
Ties will result in all tied players being killed.
Should a GIRLBOSS (Get In a Relationship, Last Babe to Obey Stays Single) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted.
Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.
Twilight will be Thursday, December 16th at 10am Pacific/12pm Central/1pm Eastern/6pm WET/7pm CET
Will the mods force a Day 7 for their own selfish desires? Find out in Sweet Werewolf High #48 SLAM BOOK FEVER