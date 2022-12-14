30 Day Christmas Regifted Challenge Day 14: Christmas Horror

We’re getting in that holiday spirit to enjoy this time of the year and hope to bring you along with us on the journey. There’s more to the season than just Christmas itself so we’ll be covering a number of different things here over the course of the month with prompts and questions from Mr. Ixolite and myself.

Today, we want to talk about the horror side of the Christmas season. This is an area that’s pretty divisive for a lot of people as some don’t feel that it should or does work. So today, we want to know what your best holiday horror pieces are from film and TV episodes that have delved into it!

Bonus question: What’s the kind of holiday horror you want to see?

