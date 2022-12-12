Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Dec. 12

Here are today’s contestants:

Kris Anne, a website manager, got married at the county jail “on a random Tuesday”;

Sean, a non-profit membership associate, rode his bike from Canada to Manhattan; and

Matthew, an accountant, whose young son is doing well now. Matthew is a one-day champ with winnings of $23,197.

Jeopardy!

BEN FRANKLIN // TRUE GRIME // WITH A SONG IN YOUR BRAIN // LOST FOR WORDS // OUTBREAKS // THE MOVIE’S TITLE IN OTHER COUNTRIES

DD1 – $800 – WITH A SONG IN YOUR BRAIN – The pleasing combination of simultaneously sounded notes, it was composer Arnold Schoenberg’s last word (Matthew won $1,400 on a true DD.)

Scores at first break: Matthew $1,800, Sean $4,400, Kris Anne $800.

Scores going into DJ: Matthew $3,400, Sean $8,600, Kris Anne $2,600.

Double Jeopardy!

19th CENTURY LITERATURE // CHICAGO TV // “Y-U” // NO GOOD // LOW DOWN // SEW & SEW

DD2 – $1,600 – 19th CENTURY LITERATURE – This Englishwoman wrote 1823’s “Valperga”; her first novel also had a one-word title but is more famous (Kris Anne lost $4,600 on a true DD.)

DD3 – $1,200 – LOW DOWN – The “lower 48” refers to U.S. states that are this, a 10-letter word meaning “in contact” (Sean added $3,000 to his score of $14,600 vs. $5,800 for Matthew.)

Sean led at every break, increased his advantage on DD3 and couldn’t be caught going into FJ at $23,600 vs. $9,400 for Matthew and $4,000 for Kris Anne.

Final Jeopardy!

LATIN PHRASES – Originally, this 3-word phrase referred to when a doctor or apothecary substituted one medicine for another

Surprisingly, everyone was incorrect on FJ. Sean dropped $3,000 to win with $20,600.

Final scores: Matthew $9,400, Sean $20,600, Kris Anne $4,000.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumpers of the day: No one guessed the movie title that’s “Vasalena” in Mexico is “Grease”, or could give the last five words in the Ben Franklin statement about the Constitution setting up “A republic, if you can keep it.”

Clue selection strategy: Fans of top-down play must have enjoyed the first round, as clues in five of the categories were selected in order of their assigned value.

Judging the writers: In CHICAGO TV, there was a top-row clue about “The Bear”, which premiered this summer on Hulu with eight episodes. Meanwhile, they offered three times the money for knowing “Chicago Fire”, which has been on NBC since 2012 for over 200 episodes.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is harmony? DD2 – Who was Mary Shelley? DD3 – What is contiguous? FJ – What is quid pro quo?

