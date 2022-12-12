30 Day Christmas Regifted Challenge Day 12: Send in the Snowmen

We’re getting in that holiday spirit to enjoy this time of the year and hope to bring you along with us on the journey. There’s more to the season than just Christmas itself so we’ll be covering a number of different things here over the course of the month with prompts and questions from Mr. Ixolite and myself.

Today, we want to talk about snowmen – regular and abominable! Have you ever made one of these yourself? What’s the best way to outfit one? When brought into film and TV or videogames, what’s the best snowman from there?

Bonus question: What’s the best piece of snow-art that you’ve seen?

