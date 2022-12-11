30 Day Christmas Regifted Challenge Day 11: Snow!

We’re getting in that holiday spirit to enjoy this time of the year and hope to bring you along with us on the journey. There’s more to the season than just Christmas itself so we’ll be covering a number of different things here over the course of the month with prompts and questions from Mr. Ixolite and myself.

Today, we want to talk about the something that not everyone will have experience with – snow! First, have you experienced snow? If so, what are your best memories as a kid and/or an adult with it? Any stories that stick out?

Bonus question: Best use of snow in a film or TV show!

