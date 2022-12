From the MeTV website…

“An ex-Nazi mad scientist uses radio-controlled atomic-powered zombies in his quest to help an exiled American gangster return to power.”

And then on Sventoonie…

“Vampire hunter Vanessa Hellspring helps Sventoonie catch a mysterious creature loose in Svengoolie’s dungeon, as Trevor brings the 1977 made-for-TV movie ‘Snowbeast’ to watch.”

Enjoy the movie!

