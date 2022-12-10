Emily Dickinson Night Thread

Emily Dickinson was born on December 10, 1830, in Amherst, Massachusetts. Emily wrote a lot of letters to her sister-in-law, Susan, and an infrared technology study done on manuscripts revealed that 11 of Emily’s poems were originally dedicated to Susan. Researchers believe the two had a romantic relationship.
Emily’s life has been portrayed in the biopics Wild Nights With Emily and A Quiet Passion, along with the CW series Dickinson. Here’s one of Emily’s poems:
They shut me up in Prose –
As when a little Girl
They put me in the Closet –
Because they liked me “still” –
Still! Could themself have peeped –
And seen my Brain – go round –
They might as wise have lodged a Bird
For Treason – in the Pound –
Himself has but to will
And easy as a Star
Look down opon Captivity –
And laugh – No more have I –
Do you have a favorite Dickinson poem? Have you seen a movie or show about her? Discuss in the comments.