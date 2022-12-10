Emily Dickinson Night Thread

Emily Dickinson was born on December 10, 1830, in Amherst, Massachusetts. Emily wrote a lot of letters to her sister-in-law, Susan, and an infrared technology study done on manuscripts revealed that 11 of Emily’s poems were originally dedicated to Susan. Researchers believe the two had a romantic relationship.

Emily’s life has been portrayed in the biopics Wild Nights With Emily and A Quiet Passion, along with the CW series Dickinson. Here’s one of Emily’s poems:

They shut me up in Prose – As when a little Girl They put me in the Closet – Because they liked me “still” – Still! Could themself have peeped – And seen my Brain – go round – They might as wise have lodged a Bird For Treason – in the Pound – Himself has but to will And easy as a Star Look down opon Captivity – And laugh – No more have I –

Do you have a favorite Dickinson poem? Have you seen a movie or show about her? Discuss in the comments.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...