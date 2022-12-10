Open Threads

Emily Dickinson Night Thread

Emily Dickinson was born on December 10, 1830, in Amherst, Massachusetts. Emily wrote a lot of letters to her sister-in-law, Susan, and an infrared technology study done on manuscripts revealed that 11 of Emily’s poems were originally dedicated to Susan. Researchers believe the two had a romantic relationship.

Emily’s life has been portrayed in the biopics Wild Nights With Emily and A Quiet Passion, along with the CW series Dickinson. Here’s one of Emily’s poems:

They shut me up in Prose –

As when a little Girl

They put me in the Closet –

Because they liked me “still”   –

Still! Could themself have peeped –

And seen my Brain – go round –

They might as wise have lodged a Bird

For Treason – in the Pound –

Himself has but to will

And easy as a Star

Look down opon Captivity –

And laugh – No more have I –

Do you have a favorite Dickinson poem? Have you seen a movie or show about her? Discuss in the comments.