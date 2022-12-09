Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Dec. 9

Introducing today’s contestants:

Matthew, an accountant, whose infant can’t stand James Taylor;

Ellen, a lawyer, feels like Jeopardy! is her Broadway or Olympics; and

Sriram, a consultant, is great at work competitions that don’t earn raises. Sriram is a one-day champ with winnings of $21,800.

Jeopardy!

PLACES NAMED FOR PEOPLE // PUT IN A GOOD WORD // TABLE TALK // SONG TITLE TITLES // SHE BLINDED ME // SCIENCE!

DD1 – $800 – PUT IN A GOOD WORD – It’s a good name for a 350-mile-long lake or the head of a convent (Sriram lost $2,600 on a true DD.)

Scores at first break: Sriram $1,600, Ellen $2,000, Matthew $3,600.

Scores going into DJ: Sriram $1,000, Ellen $4,600, Matthew $5,000.

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORY // RUSSIAN WRITERS // “P”OTPOURRI // COMPANY NAME ORIGINS // TV FINAL EPISODES // STATE POSTAL ABBREVIATION WORDS

DD2 – $2,000 – TV FINAL EPISODES – When this show ended on April 10, 2022, one of the 2 female leads was dead. Which? Well, the show didn’t live up to its title (Mattrew broke a tie for first with Ellen by adding $3,800 to his total of $7,800.)

DD3 – $1,200 – COMPANY NAME ORIGINS – Truth be told, the first part of this telecommunications company’s name comes from the Latin word for truth or certainty (Sriram improved to a closer third by adding $2,000 to his score of $5,000 vs. $10,600 for Matthew and $7,800 for Ellen.)

Sriram was in third place for a long way after missing DD1, moved closer on DD3, and maintained the momentum to hold the lead into FJ at $14,200 vs. $11,600 for Matthew and $7,800 for Ellen.

Final Jeopardy!

1970s MOVIES – A 1975 premiere of this comedy advertised free coconuts for the first thousand in the audience

Matthew and Ellen were correct on FJ, with Matthew adding $11,597 to win with $23,197.

Final scores: Sriram $4,200, Ellen $14,800, Matthew $23,197.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed the Russian play by Chekhov that flopped with a character named “Uncle George” and was refashioned later became well-known as “Uncle Vanya”.

Judging the writers: Following the reveal of DD2, Ken cheerfully said “We have spoiled the end of ‘Killing Eve’ for those who haven’t seen it.” Yes, that’s exactly what they did, and why the writers think that’s cool to do for a very recent series, I have no idea.

FJ writing strategy: Once again the writers came up with an FJ clue about a work with a long title. So anyone in a similar situation who is running out of time to write it, make sure at least the first and last words are legible, and make it clear you have finished writing.

This day in shilling: In COMPANY NAME ORIGINS, the included a clue about show sponsor GEICO.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Superior? DD2 – What is “Killing Eve”? DD3 – What is Verizon? FJ – What is “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”?

