Friday New Music 12/9

Sorry to your already crafted year end lists because now you have to listen to SZA to make sure. I’ve got nothing else!

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – Me Vs Myself

— Alabama Shakes – Boys & Girls (10 Year Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

— Alejandro G. Iñárritu & Bryce Dessner (of The National) – BARDO (Soundtrack From the Netflix Film)

— Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Digital Release)

— ††† (Crosses) (feat. Chino Moreno) – PERMANENT.RADIANT EP

— Dead Meadow – Force Form Free

— Donald Byrd – Live: Cookin’ with Blue Note at Montreux

— Echo & The Bunnymen – Evergreen (25th Anniversary Edition) (Vinyl Release)

— Emotional Oranges – The Juice Vol. III

— Fäust – Death From Beyond

— Gomorra – Dealer of Souls

— Halestorm – Back From The Dead: Deluxe Edition

— IDLES – Five Years of Brutalism

— Jack Kerouac – Blues and Haikus (Vinyl Reissue)

— Jack Kerouac – Poetry for the Beat Generation (Vinyl Reissue)

— James Brown – Soul On Top (Vinyl Reissue)

— Journey – Live in Concert at Lollapalooza

— Justin Courtney Pierre (of Motion City Soundtrack) – Permanent Midnight EP

— Leland Whitty (of BADBADNOTGOOD) – Anyhow

— Lionheart – Welcome to the West Coast III

— Lostboycrow – Indie Pop

— Love and Rockets – The Albums 1985-1996

— The Meters – A Message from The Meters The Complete Josie, Reprise & Warner Bros. Singles 1968-1977 (Vinyl Reissue)

— Mount Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort) – Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort

— My Morning Jacket – Circuital (Deluxe Edition)

— Nina Hagen – Unity

— Pollena – Rising EP

— Puscifer – Existential Reckoning: Rewired

— Rasheed Chappell – A Portrait Of

— Queens of the Stone Age – … Like Clockwork (Vinyl Reissue)

— Queens of the Stone Age – Villains (Vinyl Reissue)

— Raw Poetic – Space Beyond the Solar System

— Sam Fender – Live From Finsbury Park

— Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under – Live Deluxe Edition

— Soul Asylum – Grave Dancers Union – 30th Anniversary Edition (Vinyl Release)

— SZA – S.O.S

— Taken By Trees – Another Year

— Tor Lundvall – There Must Be Someone

— Trevor Jones and Randy Edelman – The Last of the Mohicans (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Vinyl Reissue)

— UPSAHL – Sagittarius EP

— Various Artists – Artificial Intelligence (Vinyl Reissue)

— We Were Promised Jetpacks – A Complete One-Eighty EP

— Woods of Desolation – The Falling Tide

