Friday New Music 12/9

Sorry to your already crafted year end lists because now you have to listen to SZA to make sure. I’ve got nothing else!
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – Me Vs Myself
— Alabama Shakes – Boys & Girls (10 Year Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
— Alejandro G. Iñárritu & Bryce Dessner (of The National) – BARDO (Soundtrack From the Netflix Film)
— Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Digital Release)
— ††† (Crosses) (feat. Chino Moreno) – PERMANENT.RADIANT EP
— Dead Meadow – Force Form Free
— Donald Byrd – Live: Cookin’ with Blue Note at Montreux
— Echo & The Bunnymen – Evergreen (25th Anniversary Edition) (Vinyl Release)
— Emotional Oranges – The Juice Vol. III
— Fäust – Death From Beyond
— Gomorra – Dealer of Souls
— Halestorm – Back From The Dead: Deluxe Edition
— IDLES – Five Years of Brutalism
— Jack Kerouac – Blues and Haikus (Vinyl Reissue)
— Jack Kerouac – Poetry for the Beat Generation (Vinyl Reissue)
— James Brown – Soul On Top (Vinyl Reissue)
— Journey – Live in Concert at Lollapalooza
— Justin Courtney Pierre (of Motion City Soundtrack) – Permanent Midnight EP
— Leland Whitty (of BADBADNOTGOOD) – Anyhow
— Lionheart – Welcome to the West Coast III
— Lostboycrow – Indie Pop
— Love and Rockets – The Albums 1985-1996
— The Meters – A Message from The Meters The Complete Josie, Reprise & Warner Bros. Singles 1968-1977 (Vinyl Reissue)
— Mount Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort) – Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort
— My Morning Jacket – Circuital (Deluxe Edition)
— Nina Hagen – Unity
— Pollena – Rising EP
— Puscifer – Existential Reckoning: Rewired
— Rasheed Chappell – A Portrait Of
— Queens of the Stone Age – … Like Clockwork (Vinyl Reissue)
— Queens of the Stone Age – Villains (Vinyl Reissue)
— Raw Poetic – Space Beyond the Solar System
— Sam Fender – Live From Finsbury Park
— Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under – Live Deluxe Edition
— Soul Asylum – Grave Dancers Union – 30th Anniversary Edition (Vinyl Release)
— SZA – S.O.S
— Taken By Trees – Another Year
— Tor Lundvall – There Must Be Someone
— Trevor Jones and Randy Edelman – The Last of the Mohicans (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Vinyl Reissue)
— UPSAHL – Sagittarius EP
— Various Artists – Artificial Intelligence (Vinyl Reissue)
— We Were Promised Jetpacks – A Complete One-Eighty EP
— Woods of Desolation – The Falling Tide