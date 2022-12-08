The 12/8 Day Thread Sings To A Koala

Oh, I love you, I still care
All my affection’s there
I will walk with you to the end of the passage
My little koala type bear
Little koala type bear
I can see you sitting there
With your silent smile
I won’t talk to you for a couple of minutes
My little koala type bear
Little koala type bear
Tell me what it’s like
Looking out of eyes
Like the likes of yours
Do you find it so surprising
That the likes of me
Likes the likes of you?
I still love you, yes, I do
All my time on earth
Will belong to you till the end of the passage
My little koala type bear
Little koala type bear
Oh I love you
I still care
All my affection’s there
I will walk with you till the end of the passage
My little koala (koala) type bear (koala)
Little koala (koala) type bear
Oh, oh, oh, ooh