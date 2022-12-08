The 12/8 Day Thread Sings To A Koala

Oh, I love you, I still care

All my affection’s there

I will walk with you to the end of the passage

My little koala type bear

Little koala type bear

I can see you sitting there

With your silent smile

I won’t talk to you for a couple of minutes

My little koala type bear

Little koala type bear

Tell me what it’s like

Looking out of eyes

Like the likes of yours

Do you find it so surprising

That the likes of me

Likes the likes of you?

I still love you, yes, I do

All my time on earth

Will belong to you till the end of the passage

My little koala type bear

Little koala type bear

Oh I love you

I still care

All my affection’s there

I will walk with you till the end of the passage

My little koala (koala) type bear (koala)

Little koala (koala) type bear

Oh, oh, oh, ooh

