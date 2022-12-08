Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Dec. 8

Today’s contestants are:

A.Z., a music journalist, is the youngest person at the classical music concert;

Sriram, a consultant, “peaked as a 7-year-old”; and

Ron, an economics professor, found his house’s old blueprints. Ron is a one-day champ with winnings of $19,599.

Jeopardy!

THE WORLD OF PATENT MODELS // RHYME TIME // “U” IN HISTORY // A NIGHT AT THE OPERA // MONKEY BUSINESS // MARK’S BROTHERS & SISTERS

DD1 – $1,000 – A NIGHT AT THE OPERA – A play by French dramatist Pierre Beaumarchais served as the basis for this Rossini opera set in a Spanish city (A.Z. won the table limit of $1,000. She actually said “I’ll make it a true Daily Double, $1,000”, but to my knowledge are no true Daily Doubles at -$200.)

Scores at first break: Ron $600, Sriram $1,800, A.Z. $1,400.

Scores going into DJ: Ron $4,200, Sriram $3,800, A.Z. $2,800.

Double Jeopardy!

LET’S GET DOWN TO CASES // WHAT A NOVEL CHARACTER! // IN THE ROOM // COUNTRIES FROM WORDPLAY CATEGORIES // PREPARING FOR THE ROLE // 1990s VOCAB TEST

DD2 – $1,600 – COUNTRIES FROM WORDPLAY CATEGORIES – Add 2 vowels: 2 neighbors in West Africa (Ron lost $3,000 from his total of $7,400 vs. $6,600 for Sriram.)

DD3 – $800 – 1990s VOCAB TEST – You can spell this word for a type of business with 6 letters or a period & 3 letters (Sriram added $2,000 to his score of $11,000 vs. $7,200 for both opponents.)

Ron lost the lead after a miss on DD2, after which Sriram took over, scoring on DD3 and earning a narrow runaway at $21,800 vs. $10,800 for Ron and $8,000 for A.Z.

Final Jeopardy!

NAME’S THE SAME – A cocktail, an island & a WWII venture originally called “Development of Substitute Materials” all bear this name

For the second straight game, everyone was incorrect on FJ. Sriram bet $0 to win with $21,800.

Final scores: Ron $5,599, Sriram $21,800, A.Z. $1,730.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: In “U” IN HISTORY, no one knew the “Incident” that resulted in the exchange of Rudolf Abel for Francis Gary Powers was the U-2 Incident.

Judging the judges: A clue wanted the the first sentence of “Atlas Shrugged”, Sriram responded with “Who is Galt”, leaving out “John”, and amazingly it was accepted, with Ken explaining, “Yeah, you said the sentence close enough”. Good to know that “close enough” is now the standard of accuracy for lines from literature.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “The Barber of Seville”? DD2 – What are Niger and Nigeria? DD3 – What is dotcom? FJ – What is Manhattan?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...