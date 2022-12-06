Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Dec. 6

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Meghan, an athletic trainer, goes to gymnastics camp twice a year;

Andy, a professor, writer & proofreader, has done research above the Arctic Circle; and

Cris, a customer success operations manager, gets texts from his dad that aren’t because he owes him money. Cris is a 21-day champ with winnings of $748,286.

Jeopardy!

THE SURPRISINGLY SUCCESSFUL LEAGUE OF NATIONS // KIDS’ BOOK TITLES IN LATIN // WOULDN’T IT BE RUBBERY // RADIO, RADIO // AN “ARM” // A LEGO

DD1 – $800 – THE SURPRISINGLY SUCCESSFUL LEAGUE OF NATIONS – In 1925 the League headed off a Balkan war between Bulgaria & this neighbor to the south (On the first selection, Cris won $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Cris $4,400, Andy -$1,800, Meghan $2,400.

Scores going into DJ: Cris $7,600, Andy -$1,000, Meghan $4,200.

Double Jeopardy!

WORLD GEOGRAPHY // BIG BOOK ROYALTY // ANIMALS // BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS // THEIR TOP 40 DEBUT ALBUM // 7-LETTER “W”ORDS

DD2 – $1,600 – BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS – Blood, sweat and tears all contain this metallic element, the 6th most abundant in the Earth’s crust (Cris dropped $6,600 from his total of $10,400 vs $5,800 for Meghan and $2,200 for Andy.)

DD3 – $800 – 7-LETTER “W”ORDS – Part of a famous quote, this word is on the upper left of Karl Marx’ gravestone (Andy added $3,700 to his score of $7,400 vs. $6,200 for Cris and $5,800 for Meghan.)

Cris found himself in a tough battle after he missed DD2 and Andy extended his lead on DD3. Cris battled back and there were eight lead changes in DJ, with first place into FJ going down to the last $400 clue, on which Cris was correct to have the FJ advantage at $12,600 vs. $11,900 for Andy and $4,200 for Meghan.

Final Jeopardy!

PLAYS – A 1609 story in which an exiled king of Bulgaria creates a sea palace with his magic may have inspired the plot of this play

Only Andy was correct on FJ, adding $3,499 to win with $15,399.

Final scores: Cris $1,399, Andy $15,399, Meghan $4,200.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: The players didn’t know that a single LEGO is called a brick.

DD wagering strategy: With a short lead, Andy decided to bet half of his score on DD3. If he had gone all-in, he would have held first place into FJ and would not have been dependent on Cris being incorrect on FJ to win. With the $3,700 he did wager, if Andy missed DD3 he would have been too far behind Cris to catch him on FJ.

Statistical dept.: Cris ends his run having found 50 out of 66 DDs, just over 75%.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Greece? DD2 – What is sodium? (Cris said iron.) DD3 – What is workers? FJ – What is “The Tempest”? (Cris wrote “The Little Mermaid”, which was originally a children’s story, not a play.)

