Werewolf 197: Sweet Werewolf High #2, SECRETS

“Alright, listen up everybody.”

Elizabeth sat up, eager to hear what Mr. Teacher wanted for the latest edition of the school newspaper, The Oracle. Nothing got Elizabeth’s heart pumping like when she was in pursuit of a good story. Her mind drifted back to the Beach Disco school mixer and how Enid never showed up. Elizabeth’s heart was pounding then too, but for an entirely different reason.

Newcomer Todd Wilkins swept Elizabeth off her feet and her heart will never be the same. After a few dances, Liz grew more frantic noticing that Enid still hadn’t shown up. Todd dismissed her worries with a shake of his chocolate brown hair. He just doesn’t seem to understand, Liz thought somberly, the bond between best friends.

“And that is why I was a key witness in the JFK assassination. Elizabeth, a word.” Mr. Teacher called over to his star reporter. “I just received this note that Enid’s grandmother is moving, and Enid will be going with her. I will be going as well. Not that any of you in the class have noticed, but Enid’s grandmother and I have been caught up in a whirlwind romance.” Elizabeth thoughts wandered as she caught sight of her twin sister, Jessica Wakefield. What could she be up to? Elizabeth wondered.

Cop has died. He was ENID (bodyguard)

Still riled up from her humiliation at the Beach Disco, Jessica decided that another display of power was in order. Pulling her lips into a delightful smirk, Jessica surveyed the crowd for her next victim. The new girl, dressed up in a stylish double button blue blazer and a patterned grey skirt. Jessica knew this girl would be a fashion rival, if given a chance. Homecoming is today and that girl is sure to steal the crown. Jessica’s eyes narrowed at her new rival.

“Have a nice Homecoming, see you next Fall.” Jessica whispered deviously as she rolled a croquet ball under Veronica’s feet causing her to trip and fall down the stairs into the basement, which was on fire.

“Are we going to Homecoming or to Hell?” Veronica screamed, but her snarky wisdom was lost in the thick smoke.

Chum has died. He was SWEET WEREWOLFITE (Vanilla Town)

“Like, ohmigod! Did you say Homecoming is today?” Laughed a beach blonde babe as she skipped to stand next to Jessica, seemingly unaware of what just occurred. Unbeknownst to either of them, a figure silently crept up from behind. Nora’s eyes flickered back and forth between the two blondes, which one was the twin she needed to kill? Raising her knife with trepidation, Nora swung at the closer blonde, knife sinking into her flesh. A sickening scream pierced through the school.

“NO! I can’t miss the Homecoming dance!”

Goat has died. He was SWEET WEREWOLFITE (Vanilla Town)

Roles 13 TOWN Elizabeth Wakefield She’s a total snoop top reporter for her high school newspaper The Oracle, investigator and part time lover Jessica Wakefield She’s the center of attention and is willing to do anything to be the most popular, 1 shot vig – earns 2nd shot if she hits Bruce Lila Fowler Takes a spin in a lime green Triumph, jailer Enid Rollins Would do anything for Elizabeth, including dying, bodyguard Todd Wilkins Elizabeth breaks up with Todd but the next day they’re back together like nothing happened, part time lover Regina Morrow Has a heart murmur. Dies if Cocaine or majority day votes her, immune from night kills, vote martyr (8) Sweet Werewolfite – Your only job is to be attractive and vote for the next dance’s Royalty, vanilla town 4 WOLVES Bruce Patman Drives out of town for one night in his Porsche with the license plate 1BRUCE1, wolf commuter Cocaine Kills Regina if day votes her, must be on Regina at end of day, wolf bounty hunter Scott Daniels Strands people making their day vote useless, wolf voteblocker John Pfiefer Blows up your house to block night your night action, wolf roleblocker 1 INDEPENDENT (SKs share a win if they can kill both Jessica and Elizabeth) Margo Desperate to replace one of the twins, serial killer Nora You killed her sister, Margo, serial killer Players MSD – Wednesday AdaMSD Josephus – Dave Davison, vigintoquintuplet jake – Mrs George aka Cool Mom Wasp – Kimberly Hall Goat – Valley Goat Sweet Werewolfite Hayes – Dudley Marlowe – 90210 Margo, Serial Killer Pablo Pizazzo – Reporting from Spider Fashion Week Tiff – Channing Tatum Nate – Hidden Valley Ranch Thoughts – SVH Wiki Quotes Hols – Tiffany Turtle Lindsay – Evan Hansen Sweet Werewolfite Cop – Movie-realistic Teacher Enid Miss Rim – Foxy Mama’s Indy – Lenny Wosniak, normal high school kid Stars – 10 Things I Hate About You Chum – Veronica Sawyer Sweet Werewolfite April – Jimmy Carter Sic – 500th Day of Summer Copy – Tammy Metzler Flubba – Corey Hotline Eleanor – Luz, Witch Extraordinaire Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a boyfriend-kill. Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for the most fun at the party. All actions cannot be repeated on the same player on consecutive nights. The ghostwriters often forget to update the SWH Bible, oops! Ties will result in all tied players being killed. Should a GIRLBOSS (Get In a Relationship, Last Babe to Obey Stays Single) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.

Twilight will be Wednesday, December 7th at 9am Pacific/11am Central/12pm Eastern/5pm WET/6pm CET

Will Todd apologize to Elizabeth in time to attend Homecoming together? Find out in Sweet Werewolf High #140 PLEASE FORGIVE ME.

