U2 Song Tournament: Round 1 Pt. 1

Another tournament to start off with 64 songs! And here comes the first batch of 32:

Songs, Pt. 1

“Pride (In the Name of Love)”, “With or Without You”, “In God’s Country”, “Mysterious Ways”, “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”, “All I Want Is You”, “Desire”, “Bullet the Blue Sky”, “The Fly”, “Zoo Station”, “Lemon”, “Sweetest Thing”, “40”, “Discothèque”, “Ultraviolet (Light My Way)”, “Gloria”, “One Tree Hill”, “Sometimes You Can’t Make It on Your Own”, “Van Diemen’s Land”, “Staring at the Sun”, “Seconds”, “Daddy’s Gonna Pay for Your Crashed Car”, “Some Days Are Better Than Others”, “Vertigo”, “When Love Comes to Town” , “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of”, “Silver and Gold”, “Elevation”, “Miss Sarajevo”, “Electrical Storm”, “City of Blinding Lights”, “The First Time”

Voting ends 5 December, 10PM EDT

