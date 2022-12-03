12/3/22 Baltimore Treat Day Thread

In Baltimore, Maryland, part of the culture of Baltimore is a summer rite of passage associated with the Baltimore Flower Mart where lemon sticks (also referred to as lemon peppermint sticks) are a treat in the form of a peppermintcandy stick stuck in a lemon. Eaten together they provide a sweet and sour taste sensation. The tradition may have come from France.[4] They are sold at the mid-spring Flower Mart held by the Women’s Civic League.[4] These simple ‘drinks’ are made by cutting the top off a small lemon, cutting a hole into the flesh, and placing a soft peppermint stick into it. Sucking on the stick and squeezing the lemon produces a sweet, minty, lemony drink. While mostly sold at Flower Mart, throughout summer, people in Baltimore will make these treats at home or social gatherings.[5][6]