Job Rants Thread – 12/1/2022 – Back On Track

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

So: believe it or not, I actually got things done, this week! Admittedly, it wasn’t all that I wanted to get done, but, compared to the past few weeks, I might as well call me the President. And really, when you think isn’t that what it’s most about? Of course, there’s the money aspect; making sure that one can live their best lives in the comforts and confines of modern society. There’s also the feeling that comes with the satisfaction of a job well-done. That one can begin and end their day feeling accomplished in their work; with the lack thereof being unfortunately all-too-prevalent in the modern workforce. Beyond even that, though is something more; something almost ephemeral. An idea that most folks don’t even think about, yet work to reach, every day:

Purpose.

The basic idea of working towards a goal, no matter what it might be, is what sustains us as a species. It could be like what I listed above in doing your job. It could also be something smaller, like: wanting to complete a book you’re reading, or joining a gym ti keep yourself and fit and healthy. Hell, it could even be something as simple as making sure that you have enough time and energy to do your most basic tasks for daily living.

I know that, reading this, some of you are probably rolling your eyes right now, wondering when I suddenly decided to become Tony Robbins. Please believe me, though when I say, that this idea was something that really only hit home for me depressingly recently. It’s so easy to get caught up in the minutiae of life, that the simplest of concepts become far too easily buried. Think back to the height of the pandemic. For those of you who weren’t able to work, or, even for those working at home: how much of a victory did it feel some days to just have a reason to get up early, get yourself fixed up, to just put some damn pants on? I can’t speak for the rest of you, but, I know that I learned to appreciate having reasons to something, anything; even if I wasn’t always happy to be doing it.

I guess that what I’m saying is, no matter what you’re dealing with at the moment: Whether in a job, currently looking for a new one, or just fed up with the whole process with your head face down in a pillow, don’t ever lose that sense of purpose. This holds especially in the latter example. The times that we feel the worst about life and ourselves are the times that we forget about our purpose. Even if it’s not ideally what you want to be doing, it’s still a step on the path in the right direction. And it’s the one true thing that keeps us all going, even in the most uncertain of times.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend, And remember. Whatever needs doing in your daily life, it means the most when you yourself are able to do it.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...